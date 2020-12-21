Christmas Elves Program brings holiday cheer

The Christmas Elves Program, facilitated by Breckenridge Elementary School, helped fulfill holiday wishes this year. Community members and school staff donated over 170 items to 13 families in need.
The program has been going on for years, Breckenridge Elementary School Counselor Rikki Fischer said. Fischer has helped organize the program since she first started in her position four years ago. This year, she took over the program.
“The Christmas Elves Program is just bringing extra Christmas cheer to families in need in the Breckenridge community,” Fischer said.
School staff or community members nominate families who they think would benefit from a helping hand during the holiday season. The recipients are often the families of students in the elementary, middle or high schools, but Fischer said they will assist any nominated family in the community.
Community support has been especially important this year because of the COVID-19 crisis, Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson said. Despite everyone experiencing difficulties this year, Erickson said the program had the most participation she had ever seen.
“I am just so grateful for the community support,” Erickson said. “It wasn't just staff members that gave, it was outside community members who stepped up to help these families out.”
Fischer said she first reaches out to each family to make sure they are interested in receiving donations. She rarely hears a “no.” Most families are shocked and excited to have the extra help, Fischer said. She next gathers a list of what each family needs and wants.
Fischer had to come up with a creative way to spread the word and find people willing to donate specific items since meeting in person was not a possibility, she said. Instead of decorating a tree with ornaments detailing different families' needs, this year Fischer created an online signup and shared the link to the school’s Facebook page.
Fischer’s idea helped reach a broader audience who were eager to help, Breckenridge School Social Worker Kelly Larson said in an email.
“She did an amazing job and by using the online program to sign up for donations, it reached a lot more people. It could not have worked out better,” Larson wrote. “It was a great response from our amazing staff at school but also from our wonderful community. We were able to help more families due to the generous donations. This is a crazy time and there are many families struggling.”
Items on the signup sheet ranged from gift cards to family games to warm outfits. The project has no funding, Fischer said. It is completely dependent on the generosity of the community.
Fischer said they received an excess of donated gift cards this year, so they have been offering them to anyone in need who reaches out.
“I love all of it, but I think bringing that relief to some people — some of the best phone calls are the ones of the families that are so shocked that someone would think of them that way and just hearing the relief in their voices when they tell you what their kids need or want, or even just being kind of flustered with thinking of the words because they’re just so shocked. You just know it’s made their Christmas day even brighter,” Fischer said.
Most families pick up the gifts at the school, and the rest are hand delivered.
“Just to see the joy in their faces is so fun to make their season a little bit merrier,” Erickson said
Fischer said every year there seems to be an increase in participation and people willing to help facilitate the program.
“The generosity of people this year has been very heartwarming,” Fischer said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s a really cool and exciting thing to do that’s really just so simple.”
