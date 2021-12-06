Alicia Blaufuss, a CHI Hospice nurse, sang for an audience of colleagues and community supporters the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5. Accompanied by her mom, Sandy Olson, Blaufuss was part of a compassionate community Christmas event.
The Tree of Lights Open House, representing CHI Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was held from 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Guests were able to check out the Tree of Lights, honor loved ones and share in their appreciation of hospice workers. It was just one of a series of weekend events.
“I’ve had the honor and privilege of serving many people in our community,” Blaufuss said. “Sharing my gift of song is another layer I can add to that, especially in this holiday season.”
While “Old Man Winter” showed up to the party, Spiritual Caregiver and Community Relations employee Colette Barton kept her spirits up.
“We’re going to move forward and be able to honor these folks. We have a little ornament we give the families we serve, as a part of the spirit of the Christmas season. We will mail that out,” Barton said.
All aboard!
Earlier in the weekend, the Richland County Historical Museum hosted an open house, with “Trains, Treats and More!” The Richland County Historical Society and Red River Model Train Club invited people out to enjoy a free event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
“We have a traveling model railroad,” James Dahlman, Fargo, said. “We travel to 5-6 different places a year and display this. It’s to promote the hobby of model railroading.
Dahlman is the son of Alan Dahlman, a member of the museum board.
“Being here lets us showcase the museum, showcase the trains and have a little get together,” James Dahlman said.
Dahlman was joined by friends including David Larson, Reiles Acres, North Dakota, and Brandyn Lass, Sabin, Minnesota. Lass’ grandfather owns some of the trains that were displayed.
Museum guests could enjoy Christmas treats, view a slide show of then and now photos, watch the train, view a collection of scaled World War II German armor by a local master modeler and check out exhibits and items including the world’s largest collection of Rosemeade pottery.
Santa stops by
Delighting boys, girls and quite a few grownups, Santa Claus made a pre-Christmas stop Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
Kris Kringle was the guest of honor at Santa Days, held by the Lidgerwood Community Club and billed as an afternoon of fun events for the family.
“That’s all that matters, that the kids are having a great time,” volunteer Nola Miksche said. “The community is coming together and having fun. We were so blessed. The donations have been out of this world.”
Leading up to Santa and Mrs. Claus’ visit, the youth played games ranging from the cakewalk to fishing for prizes to trying to land rings on a balloon set of reindeer antlers. The games were sponsored by the Lidgerwood Community Club and there were plenty of happy volunteers and youth.
Tis the season
Back in Wahpeton, Barton reflected on loss and support.
“This time is not always joyful for people who have experienced loss. Their heart has some open space and a little bit of an ache,” she said.
An event like the Tree of Lights open house allows the community to “come together and honor, remember and support each other with that loss.”
“We are honored to have been able to serve their family and support the people of our community and we want to be able to give back,” Barton said. “We also want to share a little of the Christmas joy. These trees and this opportunity certainly allows for that.”
For more information on hospice care, contact 218-64-2275.
“We are here because we want to support the families and members of our community as they take the journey they didn’t choose. We’re gonna be sitting in the church pews next to them. We’re gonna see them in the grocery store. We’re gonna walk this journey beside them,” Barton said.
Look for Daily News, in print, online and at NABUR, to continue its stories of the Christmas season.
