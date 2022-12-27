The Richland County Highway Department’s employees and equipment will be out in full force for the remainder of the pre-New Year’s week, Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Sedler, who one week earlier said the department “busted their humps” in response to winter conditions, gave an optimistic but realistic account of the state of Richland County, North Dakota, roads post-Christmas.
“They’ve improved,” Sedler said. “They’re still not great. We’re going to be out there all this week with the sand and the blades for the gravel roads. We’re out there getting this taken care of. Some of those roads are still pretty snow-packed and covered, but we’ll get there.”
Richland County’s highway department is one of several organizations that was active leading up to the Christmas holiday and anticipating more work as temperatures finally warm up. Work commonly included responding to accidents or other traffic situations. The scope of either was not certain as of midday Tuesday.
“A Hankinson, North Dakota, man (escaped) injury after his vehicle (slid) into the path of an oncoming Canadian Pacific train,” KVRR reported over Christmas weekend.
The incident occured on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 24 at 91st Street and 166 1/2 Avenue in Hankinson. It involved Dean Prochnow, 67, who was not hurt, but had his Chevy Silverado deemed a total loss. The crash remains under investigation as of Saturday.
Mike Goroski is a paramedic with and manager of Ambulance Service Inc. in Breckenridge, Minnesota. While Goroski did not have an estimate for how many situations ASI responded to over Christmas weekend, he did have positive comments for local and regional highway departments.
“The roads were manageable and we were able to make all the trips that were needed,” Goroski said. “We made several calls to Fargo. It’s common, making quite a few trips out of town. Whether it was the local or state highway workers, we appreciate the people who worked on I-29 and Highway 13, keeping them open for us. We understand they can’t always make it perfect, but they are able to help us do our job.”
Highway patrols for the states of North Dakota and Minnesota are doing their part to remind residents and visitors of driving safely this winter.
“Now that the weather is cooperating, law enforcement will be working with towing companies to recover the vehicles that were abandoned during the recent snow storms,” the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated on its Twitter feed. “Please remember to slow down and move over.”
Busy roadways, like Highway 2 in Minot, North Dakota, have potential for car crashes and fatalities. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 99 fatalities in 97 crashes to date for 2022 in North Dakota. At this time last year, there were 101 fatalities in 85 crashes.
The Minnesota State Patrol shared tips with KARE in Minneapolis for responding to accidents that conclude with cars in ditches.
“Some people do call their own roadside assistance and have a tow company pull their vehicle out,” said Lt. Gordon Shank, Minnesota State Patrol. “If you’re in an area where you’re feeling uncomfortable — let’s say you’re on a curve and in the ditch — there’s other people that could end up in that ditch. So, we ask people make sure you stay in your vehicle. If you have to exit to clear out your tailpipe, that’s what we do ask to do quickly, but get back in your vehicle. The safest spot is in your vehicle buckled in. Throw your hazards on,” Shank said.
It’s best to stay buckled in and call 911, Shank said. If your vehicle is blocking traffic, move it to a safe spot if possible.
“We can still investigate a crash, even if it’s moved from the exact location the crash happened,” Shank said.
Law enforcement, meteorologists and safety experts continue to stress the importance of having a winter emergency survival kit.
“Homeland Security and Emergency Management staff recommend packing the following items: boots, coat, hat, gloves, blanket, booster cables, flares, shovel, ice scraper, sand, bandana, pen/pencil, paper, flashlight, and batteries,” KARE reported.
Back in the Twin Towns Area, Sedler reiterated his department’s plans and also reminded the public to drive according to weather conditions.
“There were guys we’ve had to pull out of ditches,” he said. “The wind was blowing all the way through it. We’ve had wet, heavy snow and wind, which caused things to move slower. Hopefully this week, we’ll take care of all that we need. We’re going to be out with our blowers and we might also have our dozer out. Either way, we’re going to be out in full force.”