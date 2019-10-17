The Wahpeton Police Department is investigating a burglary believed to have happened Monday, Oct. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.
There was a minimal loss involved, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said, declining to elaborate. Damage at the scene, an office area, was limited to the act of entering as opposed to vandalism or other acts, he said.
In other news, Thorsteinson expects to close the case on multiple crimes occurring in September. Last month, the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Clippendales Pet Grooming and Jiffy Lube were burglarized including property damage and theft.
A group of juveniles have been held in custody and will be charged with the acts, Thorsteinson said. Their identities are being withheld due to their ages.
The public is asked to share any crime information it has with the Wahpeton Police Department. The department can be reached at 701-642-7722 or by visiting 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.