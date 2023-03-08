Circle of Nations donates $500 for Richland K-9 program

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl, right, accepts a $500 donation from Circle of Nations Residential Director Chris Kappes. The money is in appreciation of the sheriff's office and school's working relationship, Kappes said. Also seen are Deputy Latasha Keller and Donnie Witt, Richland County Highway Department.
Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl brought two guests to a Tuesday, March 7 county commissioners meeting. Sheriff Ruhl and new Deputy Latasha Keller were joined by Chris Kappes, the residential director at Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton.
Kappes presented Ruhl with a $500 donation to the sheriff’s office. The money was in appreciation of Circle of Nation’s working relationship with the office, Kappes said.
“They bring in the K-9 a couple of times a year, when our students come at the start of the year and at Christmas time, just to do a safety check of all the luggage they bring in,” Kappes said. “They’ve come over and done a lyceum for the student body with the K-9, explaining how the dog works. The students really enjoyed it.”
In addition to working with Bruno the K-9 officer, Circle of Nations has also utilized the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for lockdown and shelter-in-place situations. Kappes referred to January’s shelter-in-place following a homicide in the vicinity of Circle of Nations, also saying it is important to follow correct procedure when something like that happens.
“Right in our backyard, we went into a lockdown. For our appreciation, I’d like to give this donation,” Kappes said.
The money is expected to be used for Richland County’s K-9 fund, Ruhl said. The sheriff’s office, Richland County Communications/911 and the Richland County Jail/Corrections, meanwhile, will be among the county offices participating in three upcoming career fairs:
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton
• 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton
“This will be an opportunity to introduce high school juniors and seniors to various law enforcement career opportunities,” Communications/911 Manager Jill Breuer said about the March 28 event. “There will also be a chance to students to tour portions of the law enforcement center. Other county departments will be present to discuss career opportunities in their fields of expertise.”