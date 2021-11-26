Circle of Nations enjoys traditional Native American song and dance

Circle of Nations, Wahpeton, was host to the Dakota/Ojibwe Dance Troupe Tuesday, Nov. 23. The dance troupe performed traditional Native American song and dance to an audience of students, parents and community members.
Gabe Desrosiers, Dakota/Ojibwe Dance Troupe member, introduced the team and thanked the school and the students for their dedication to keeping traditions alive. Desrosiers said Dakota/Ojibwe Dance Troupe was formed to go to schools and reservations and tell stories through traditional song and dance.
“Those are the kinds of things that our students need to learn and have that be an important part of their life,” Desrosiers said. “... I want to thank the students for always being strong for their communities, wherever they come from.”
Desrosiers began the performance by telling the story of creation, as a flutist played on the stage.
“In Native American culture and in our spirituality, we believe in the creation stories of our nations. We believe in origins and our relationship with the spirit world. We have that strong connection between our spirituality and the physical way of life,” Desrosiers said.
The show began with a grass dance, which is traditionally performed first to bless the grounds before ceremonies or other dances are performed. The song and dance had two push ups, similar to verses.
“It is the way of Native Americans today to sing and dance in celebration of life and creation and the origin stories of where we came from,” Desrosiers said.
Next, the Invocation and Grand Entry was performed — each dancer came on stage into a semi-circle as one dancer held the eagle staff. A flag song was performed, followed by the victory dance.
After the grand entry, the Women’s Traditional Dance was performed by a single dancer and Desrosiers explained the history of the dance.
“The Women’s Traditional Dance is the oldest dance of the women’s category,” Desrosiers said. “It has a long history of honor, bravery. In historical times, the women were the stronghold, they were the ones who set up or broke camp at the first sign of danger. They were the ones who took care of children, the elderly and the sick. They were totally and heavily relied on. They were also called upon. When they chose their leaders, the elderly women were the ones who recommended who would lead them into the future.”
The Women’s Traditional Dance was followed by the Jingle Dress Dance. The garment worn during the Jingle Dress Dance is a sacred and healing dress, and whoever wears it has a huge responsibility to take care of it, Desrosiers said.
“We come from a reciprocal society, where we not only take but we also give back,” Desrosiers said.
The next dance performed is one of the most modern dances in all of the women’s categories, the Women Fancy Shawl Dance/Butterfly Dance. It is thought to be influenced by butterflies spreading from their cocoons. It is also thought to be influenced by Charleston, a 1920s dance. Two women adorned in colorful yellow and blue shawl dresses danced the song.
Two men came on stage next to perform the Buffalo Dance, wearing buffalo head headdresses and buffalo masks. The dance is intended to honor the mighty buffalo and his sacrifices, Desrosiers said.
The Buffalo Dance was followed by the Men’s Traditional Dance, which was reserved for warriors and valiant men.
“These men were strong and brave and they sacrificed. And they told stories through dance expression when they came home from war, battle or a hunt,” Desrosiers said.
Next came the Chicken Dance, which incorporated an elaborate, feathered outfit and staff. The dance is performed for the “good life.”
The Men Fancy Dance followed, then came the Eagle Dance, with a dancer adorned in feathered wings and a tail.
The performance concluded with an inter-tribal dance in which everyone was welcomed onto the stage to participate. Several students, staff and parents joined the dancers in a circle dance to close out evening.
