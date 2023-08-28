Circle of Nations holds Back to School Bash

Held Friday, Aug. 25, outside City Brew Hall in Wahpeton, the Circle of Nations Back to School Bash included fundraising for the Native American boarding school. It also included live music, food and other fun.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Dancing merrily to the FM All-Stars’ rendition of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” Elsa Bartnick was among those enjoying the Circle of Nations Back to School Bash.

Sisters Elsa, 10, and Peyton Bartnick, 6, and friend Remi Dammann, 7, enjoyed the FM All-Stars' music.
The 2023 Circle of Nations Back to School Bash was the first of its kind for the well-established Wahpeton school.
Guests enjoyed music and conversation whether inside or outside City Brew Hall in Wahpeton.


