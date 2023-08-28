Circle of Nations holds Back to School Bash

Held Friday, Aug. 25, outside City Brew Hall in Wahpeton, the Circle of Nations Back to School Bash included fundraising for the Native American boarding school. It also included live music, food and other fun.
Dancing merrily to the FM All-Stars’ rendition of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” Elsa Bartnick was among those enjoying the Circle of Nations Back to School Bash.
Held Friday, Aug. 25, outside City Brew Hall in Wahpeton, the Back to School Bash included fundraising for the Native American boarding school. It also included live music, food and other fun.
Elsa Bartnick, 10, Wahpeton, danced with sister Peyton, 6, and Peyton’s best friend Remi Dammann, 7. The trio had enough energy for dancing all night.
In between songs, Daily News chatted with Circle of Nations CEO Tanner Rabbithead. We learned more about what makes the Back to School Bash so special and what Circle of Nations has in store for 2023-2024.
Daily News: Is this Circle of Nations’ first Back to School Bash?
Tanner Rabbithead: Yes, it’s the first ever Back to School Bash. We figured that we wanted to switch things up. We’re accepting free will donations.
DN: What will those donations go towards?
TR: They will benefit the students. This will help with activities, trips, clothing and food for the students.
DN: About how many students will Circle of Nations have this year?
TR: As of today, we have 90 coming. We’re hoping to have 110 within the next two weeks.
DN: When is the first day of school?
TR: Monday, Aug. 28.
DN: It’s always impressive, how long Circle of Nations has been a part of Wahpeton and the wider Twin Towns Area. Are the newer students excited and proud about that?
TR: Yes, they are. This year, we have about 75% new students.
DN: What grades are taught at Circle of Nations?
TR: It’s the fourth grade through the eighth grade.
Circle of Nations’ opening continues an ongoing Southern Red River Valley trend.
North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, began its Welcome Week on Saturday, Aug. 19. The four-building Wahpeton Public Schools District and St. John’s School, Wahpeton, held their first classes on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Schools in western and southern Richland County, North Dakota, began classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Finally, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge Elementary-Middle School, and Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Campbell-Tintah Public School, Campbell, Minnesota, will begin classes on Tuesday, Sept. 5.