After more than a year of distance learning, a Wahpeton school has resumed in-person education.
Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, welcomed students back to campus Tuesday, March 16. Tanner Rabbithead, Circle’s CEO, spoke for his staff, saying they are happy and excited to have students back.
“We have missed them dearly,” Rabbithead said.
During a recent meeting of Circle of Nations’ school board, Rabbithead proposed the decision to bring back students for in-person learning. Circle of Nations had been educating by distance learning since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Richland County, North Dakota, in 2020.
“There is emerging confidence among the administration that we have learned much about managing the pandemic on our campus and we will continue to adapt to new CDC recommendations,” Rabbithead said.
Circle of Nations staff were trained to administer COVID-19 tests to students and staff, Rabbithead said. The school will maintain its masking rules and social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Just getting the students back on campus and into a normal routine will be very beneficial for the mental health of students and staff,” Rabbithead said.
Circle of Nations is currently undecided on if it will host its annual Pow Wow ceremony in May. Rabbithead said the event will depend on the status of COVID-19 cases and progression.
Thirty students from the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Texas returned Tuesday to Circle of Nations.
