Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday by reaffirming the importance of family, culture, respect and personal dignity.
Author Joelle Bearstail, whose Hidasta name is Bullberry Woman (Maahishf wiash), shared the story of “Bear’s Braid.” Inspired by her family’s efforts to stop son Thomas from being bullied for his long hair, “Braid” is illustrated by Denise Tadlock.
“He was getting teased a lot, and in order to try to fix that, what I would do is contact their teacher. This happened a couple times (and) what I would do is let them know what was going on and ask to come in and do a presentation,” Bearstail said.
Bearstail’s author’s talk at Circle of Nations included Thomas performing a grass dance. The dance was well-received by students and school faculty. Following the talk, which included a reading of “Bear’s Braid,” Bearstail and students took part in a round dance.
Cultural demonstrations allow for youth to ask questions, especially if they’re seeing something for the first time.
“It was a really good way to share information so they could get a better understanding,” Bearstail said.
Bearstail’s visit was scheduled by Circle of Nations CEO Tanner Rabbithead, continuing the school’s series of educational, cultural and participatory lyceums.
“Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which honors Native American history and culture, falls on the calendar the same day as Columbus Day, first recognized as a national holiday in 1934 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt,” USA Today reported.
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day was introduced in 1977. The United Nations held an international conference on discrimination that year, USA Today reported. South Dakota was the first state to recognize the holiday, in 1989.
Eleven U.S. states celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day or a holiday of a similar name via proclamation. They include Minnesota. South Dakota is among the 10 states that officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. North Dakota is not part of the 21 states officially celebrating or observing Indigenous People’s Day, according to USA Today.
“Though some groups argue that Columbus Day, which is still a federal holiday, celebrates Italian American heritage, many say the holiday glorifies an exploration that led to the genocide of native peoples and paved the way for slavery,” the paper reported.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day’s observance in 2021 included the first-ever U.S. presidential proclamation acknowledging it. President Biden also proclaimed Columbus Day.
“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities,” Biden wrote. “It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.”
Each Circle of Nations student received a complimentary copy of “Bear’s Braid.” The book has been acclaimed for “seamlessly blending discussions of modern indigeneity and universal experiences of bullying and resilience.”
“(This) is an essential and of-the-moment book that belongs on every bookshelf, and fits in easily with the classics of social justice children’s literature,” Mascot Books stated.
It took Bearstail about three years to complete “Bear’s Braid,” she said. But the experience has been fulfilling for the mother of four and first-time author.
“Joelle thinks it’s important to spread awareness of these issues that occur often and affect our native youth,” Mascot Books stated.
Along with having served as a teacher, curriculum specialist and education liaison, Bearstail is the founder of ImagiNative Inc.
“It is a nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering native youth by encouraging them to embrace their talent, creativity and individuality,” Bearstail’s biography stated.
