Students, staff and leadership of Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, concluded the first week of learning with a Friday, Sept. 10 lyceum given by Kevin Locke.
Locke’s talents include hoop dancing, playing the Northern Plains flue and spreading culture through traditional storytelling and teaching about heritage. Students watched Locke before joining him in hoop dancing.
“During our first two weeks, we especially want to promote our support and motivation efforts with students,” Principal Trevor Gourneau said. “We want them to know that we’re here and you can talk to us or talk to anyone on staff if you have problems. We’re not trying to bombard the students with things to study this early. We just want them to feel at home.”
Circle of Nations began the 2021-2022 education year with 67 enrolled students. Fifty-six of those students were on the Wahpeton campus as of Tuesday, Sept. 7. Seven students have opted to receive online learning, Gourneau said.
“We are seeing lower enrollment numbers due to the global pandemic,” Circle of Nations CEO Tanner Rabbithead said. “I know how important it is to have students in school. We are doing our best to provide a safe environment for the students.”
COVID-19 testing of staff and students, as well as following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) guidelines, continue to be a part of everyday life at Circle of Nations.
“Because of the precautions we took and the protocols we follow, we have had zero cases of students testing positive for COVID-19. When we had students during the last spring semester, we also had zero cases of students testing positive. I have to give kudos to the administration, staff and students for making Circle of Nations a safe environment,” Rabbithead said.
Prior to COVID-19, Gourneau said, Circle of Nations was averaging approximately 130 enrolled students, with as many as 171 students attending classes in the course of a year.
“We have found that some kids struggle with distance learning. We continue to offer it, but it was something when we could come back to school again,” Gourneau said.
Nearly 40 students returned to Circle of Nations once across-the-board distance learning was no longer required. The youth were engaged, passed their classes and did not have significant behavior problems, Gourneau said.
“They actually wanted to be in school. We’ve found that they need hands-on learning,” Gourneau said.
With the 2021-2022 school year underway, Gourneau, Rabbithead and others at Circle of Nations are looking forward to a year of both traditions and new ideas.
“We want to keep teaching our students about what it means to be a family member, part of their culture and their community and all of the components of the ‘Warrior Way’ vow,” Gourneau said.
There is also opportunities for fun, of course. Circle of Nations is proud of its updated concessions during school ball games.
“We can now offer hot dogs, pizza and ice cream during our games,” Gourneau said.
