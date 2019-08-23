Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1, 2019 through August 11, 2019 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.
A total of 3,389 citations were attributed to the added enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 1,267 were citations for failure to wear a seatbelt and 25 were child restraint citations.
Tickets for speeding totaled 1,328. The traffic stops also resulted in 375 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 116 uninsured motorist, 91 suspended/revoked license violations, 24 drug arrests, 17 citations for distracted driving, 13 warrants served, and six driving under the influence (DUI) citations.
Failure to use a seat belt is the most significant factor associated with motor vehicle crash injuries and fatalities in North Dakota.
Every seven days one unbelted vehicle occupant died last year in North Dakota.
High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.
Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.
