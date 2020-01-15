City council approves T21

Breckenridge City Council passed the T21 ordinance at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 to raise the purchasing age of tobacco to 21.
The council approved the resolution adopting ordinance number 511. This replaces the current tobacco ordinance. It regulates the sale of tobacco and related devices and products to only persons of age 21 or older.
The new ordinance also states penalties and the process of appeal for such penalties for selling tobacco and related products to anyone under the age of 21.
This ordinance will become effective upon the city’s official publication, according to Minnesota state law.
The Daily News previously reported that the We Care Coalition, Breckenridge Public Schools and Breckenridge Police Department support the approval of the ordinance. Representatives from each attended the first reading of the ordinance at the council’s meeting on Dec. 16, 2019, to show their support.
In other news, the council approved a license agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Dakota Water Science Center to relocate the gauging station. The current gauging system is located on the city’s diversion channel. It was constructed as part of the Flood Control Improvement Project.
“As part of the flood control, the U.S. Geological Survey has asked to relocate the stream gauge from the bridge on 210. It is currently underneath the bridge on the diversion by the 210 highway, they want to move it upstream of the weir (low dam) on the diversion so it will actually be measuring the elevation of the Otter Tail River instead. They asked to relocate that stream gauge up above the weir and it will be on city property so this is basically a license agreement to give them access to get to it,” Director of Public Utilities Neil Crocker said.
The stream gauge is an important tool for monitoring water levels during peak flood season as well as throughout the year. The relocation would move upstream of the spillway weir on the diversion channel to more accurately measure water levels on the Otter Tail River, according to the city’s resolution.
In closing remarks, Mayor Russ Wilson informed the board that the city will be starting an Art Board in Breckenridge. With no objections, the council accepted starting an art committee for the city.
“We would like to add five more members to the board so we are looking for individuals in the city to reach out and serve on the board,” Mayor Wilson said. “This way we can tap into grants from the state of Minnesota to promote the arts in the city.”
Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) Executive Director Maxine Adams spoke to the council on Dec. 16, 2019 where she encourage the city to support art in west-central Minnesota by creating an art board.
The city will be working with LRAC and Three Rivers Art Council to create and expand the city’s own art board
“There are resources and grants that won’t cost the city anything but would be a really wonderful asset and I think the people of Breckenridge would like that,” Mayor Wilson said.
Mayor Wilson encouraged anyone who is interested in being involved with art in the city to join this board. The city can be reached at 218-643-1431.
The next council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Breckenridge City Hall.
