City council talks Arts and Culture

The Breckenridge City Council meeting, which took place on Monday, March 21, saw Mayor Russ Wilson give a proclamation that Breckenridge would join the Sons of Norway for their Sons of Norway Day celebration.
The celebration is to be held Sunday, May 15. This year marked the 127th anniversary of the Sons of Norway, an organization which was founded in 1895 to promote and celebrate Norwegian culture and tradition.
Breckenridge is home to a Sons of Norway Lodge known as the Henrik Ibsen Lodge. The lodge will celebrate Sons of Norway Day “as a commemoration of the many great contributions to this community by the people of Norway,” Wilson said in his proclamation.
The date, May 15, falls on the Sunday before Syttende Mai, Norwegian Constitution Day. The Sons of Norway’s celebrations are scheduled to celebrate the Norwegian holiday.
During the open discussion portion of the city council meeting, Breckenridge High School sophomore Jazmin Raul presented her plan to create a mural.
The project is part of the ongoing Breckenridge High School class called Project U. The class Project U focuses on giving students an opportunity to independently pursue a project of their choosing, with the support of teachers.
Raul’s project is to paint a mural on one of the buildings in Breckenridge. A location has not been determined, however the council did provide suggestions as to various locations it could go.
The project is not yet funded as Raul is looking for grants from the city and local arts organizations to pay for paints and other materials.
Raul plans to paint a woman holding a butterfly, which Raul said will stand for hope.
“The meaning of my painting will be hope, and looking toward the good in things, even through the unfortunate times,” Raul said.
The mural is expected to be completed by May 15.
Additionally, the city passed a motion giving permission for local artist Laura Youngbird to place a sculpture in Welles Memorial Park. Youngbird had previously received a grant of $10,000 for the sculpture. It is planned to be 5 feet by 4 feet, made of stone and steel.
In other council action:
– Approval of a quote from Hansen Construction regarding siding repairs at the Family Community Center
– Accepting a bid from Todd’s Welding, Inc. for a sun visor and bracket for a new Fire Tanker Truck.
– Authorization for the city to apply for the following three grants:
