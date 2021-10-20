City discusses pedestrian safety in Breckenridge

Peggy Materi, co-owner of The Wilkin, shared concerns about the safety of the streets and alley that surrounds her business at a Monday, Oct. 18 Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council meeting.
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Thursday, Oct. 14 as she crossed Minnesota Avenue in front of The Wilkin, Daily News previously reported. The victim, 19-year-old Nikki Hanson, was transported to CHI St. Francis Hospital following the incident. Materi said she was heading into work Friday evening and witnessed another pedestrian, a child, almost get struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.
“I want something out there because we need the business and I don’t want to see people get hit,” Materi said.
A city parking lot and street parking is located on the south side of Minnesota Avenue, and the main source of foot traffic is from people who have parked and are crossing the street. A crosswalk is situated at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Sixth Street North, but patrons of The Wilkin have gotten into the habit of crossing directly in front of the restaurant, where there is no crosswalk, Materi said.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said it’s an issue he has been aware of for a while, but there isn’t an easy solution.
“This is not the first time someone’s been hit (there). It’s not the first time there’s been an accident caused, and realistically, what it comes down to is people not using the crosswalk,” he said.
One suggestion was to put a crosswalk in the middle of the block, running adjacent to the restaurant. Karlgaard said there are a couple problems with that — one, he is uncertain of the legality of putting a crosswalk in the middle of a block versus at an intersection, and two, he doesn’t think another crosswalk would be enough to prevent accidents.
“It’s a good idea, but I don’t know that it’s going to resolve the problem because it has to be so well-marked that people see it and start stopping half a block in,” Karlgaard said.
City council member Jason Butts suggested putting a stop sign in on Minnesota Avenue at the intersection of Sixth Street North. But the issue is with jaywalkers, not traffic, Karlgaard said.
“We can stop (jaywalking) in a lot of areas of the city, even the 100 block of Fifth Street North, we see that periodically and we’ll stop it and have a talk with people, but it’s not a continuous flow. At supper time, it’s a continuous flow,” he said.
The chief has considered working with the city to build fencing around the perimeter of the city parking lot so that pedestrians are forced to walk all the way around, either to the cross at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Fifth Street North or Minnesota Avenue and Sixth Street North.
Karlgaard said the issue is a public safety hazard and it will be discussed at the next police committee meeting.
“We have to change this, at least it’s going to be brought up and we’re going to start those discussions and get something changed,” he said.
