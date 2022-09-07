The Wahpeton City Council meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 7 covered an array of topics from library cards to the upcoming Fall Festival and Bull Bash. Here are a few of the things discussed.
Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries was happy with the results of the NDSCS Block Party, saying he hopes it becomes a yearly thing. In the same vein, the city is getting ready for the upcoming Fall Festival and Bull Bash, set for Sept. 15-17. As part of the preparation, DeVries and Mayor Brett Lambrecht walked down Dakota Avenue recently, talking to business owners about getting involved.
DeVries also talked about a possible final art piece being installed in the sculpture garden. After its installation DeVries looks to spread art to other parts of the city, mentioning stretches along Dakota Avenue as a possibility.
The Lime Lagoon Dredging Project, ST20-256, was awarded to Comstock Construction at a price of $115,400. Comstock had previously worked on a similar project in the west pond last year. Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski described their job on the last project as being clean and careful.
September marks National Library Card Sign-up Month. As part of the month, the Leach Public Library is starting a push to get more people to sign up for library cards. The library is offering reciprocity with the Breckenridge Public Library. Folks with a library card from the Breckenridge library can come in and get a Leach Library card easily.
Darcie Huwe, Wahpeton’s finance director/auditor, spoke on a few projects that are seeking funding. John Randall Field and the Bois de Sioux Golf Clubhouse are both needing repairs and were referred to the correct committees. The City Hall office needs to replace its folder inserter machine which was acquired in 2015 and is now malfunctioning.
The next city council meeting is set to take place the third Monday of the month, Sept. 19.
