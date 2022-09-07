City council ready for Bull Bash
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht (center), City Councilman for Ward Two Jason Goltz and City Councilwoman from Ward Three Tiana Bohn get ready for the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6

 Levi Jones • Daily News

The Wahpeton City Council meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 7 covered an array of topics from library cards to the upcoming Fall Festival and Bull Bash. Here are a few of the things discussed.

Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries was happy with the results of the NDSCS Block Party, saying he hopes it becomes a yearly thing. In the same vein, the city is getting ready for the upcoming Fall Festival and Bull Bash, set for Sept. 15-17. As part of the preparation, DeVries and Mayor Brett Lambrecht walked down Dakota Avenue recently, talking to business owners about getting involved.



