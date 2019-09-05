City sets preliminary budget, levy

There’s good news for Breckenridge property owners – the city will not be increasing the 2019 levy, payable in 2020.
The council approved the preliminary levy Tuesday, Sept. 3. It will be set at $1,014,095, a 0 percent increase over the current year. The final levy amount will be approved in December, and can be reduced but not increased.
Of that amount, the general fund will receive $673,000, the library fund will receive $92,185, Port Authority will receive $7,000, the 2015 general obligation improvement bond fund will receive $192,210 and the 2012 general obligation improvement bond will receive $49,700. The existing resources in the debt service funds will be used towards debt service payments, which reduces the debt service levy and overall levy.
The council also passed a resolution setting the preliminary 2020 general fund budget at $3,136,747, which is $109,226 higher than the approved 2019 budget. City Administrator Renae Smith explained the biggest change in expenditures is a tentative appropriation of $90,000 for the flood control fund which will be used to help offset non-reimbursable expenditures related to flood levee certification. The budget will be finalized in December.
The annual truth in taxation meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, to coincide with that night’s council meeting, which will be starting at 6 p.m. rather than the regular time of 5 p.m. The hearing is required by state law to allow the presentation of information and to take public input with regards to the city’s 2020 budget and 2019 levy.
In other council news, a public hearing was set for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the council chambers to consider Border City Tax Credits, to coincide with the next council meeting.
A resolution was passed approving amendment no. 14 to the memorandum of understanding regarding the Border City Enterprise Zone program with the state of Minnesota. The city was recently allocated by the state Legislature an additional $47,019.39 in the first Special Session of 2019, and the additional money is approved as the amendment. Those new funds are not available until July 1, 2020. The city’s current credit balance is $112,708.54.
During Tuesday’s council meeting a public hearing was held to give notice to competitors for housing development tax incentives. Paul Mergens has applied for tax incentives for a multi-family housing development to be constructed in Gewalt Park Addition, consisting of two single-level twin homes. No members of the public attended the hearing.
The city granted the tax incentives requested based on the need for entry level housing for seniors to move into. Those individuals are not ready for a nursing home or assisted living but would like to downsize from the daily maintenance of owning their own home. This will alleviate some of the need for this type of housing, the application states.
The property and sales tax credits will help sustain the cashflow on the housing units, and building them in Breckenridge is an incentive for residents to remain in the city rather than consider alternative housing options in Wahpeton, the application explains.
The credit was approved from Minnesota sales tax on construction materials for the construction of multi-family housing units on the east half of Lot 5 and all of Lots 6 and 7, Block 7 of Gewalt Addition. The total sales tax credit is not to exceed $2,000 per unit. The housing developer may file up to two claims for refund per year with the Minnesota Dept. of Revenue.
Mergens was also approved for an exemption from property taxation on the land and new building value as follows:
The property tax exemption is for 15 years, ending in 2033, with 100 percent exemption in years 1-12, 75 percent exemption in year 13, 50 percent exemption in year 14 and 25 percent exemption in year 15.
The council also heard an update from engineer Mike Bassingthwaite, eastern regional vice president and Wahpeton office manager of Interstate Engineering, regarding the flood plain map revisions.
In 2017, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed their portion of the study on the city’s flood protection and diversion system to submit to FEMA so the levees could be certified.
“That’s what this is all about, getting the flood insurance rate maps changed so areas that are now protected, either by your levees or by your diversion, will be mapped out of the flood plain. The benefit for those residents is hopefully the reduction in flood insurance rates,” he said. “That’s the big thing for not just Breckenridge, but for Wahpeton, both entities are pushing to get this process taken care of.”
When the original maps came out, it raised up the base flood elevation quite a bit from the 2015 map update, he said, based on the Corps’ re-study and the way they looked at it to certify the levies.
“In town, it raised that 100-year base flood elevation that the insurance rate maps are based on, up a couple feet,” Bassingthwaite said. “The issue within the two cities was the freeboard that the Corps used to require on your levee systems. You no longer had that 3- to 4-foot freeboard, you had less than that, which was quite a concern to the cities as to how FEMA would look at that, as far as certifying these levees.”
“In the Corps’ levee certification evaluation report that they submit to FEMA, they did certify the levees to FEMA,” he said. “Of course, FEMA does the final version to get the maps published. There are four entities involved, the two cities and the two counties.”
On the county’s side, the base flood elevations would go up too, which would affect more structures outside the city limits, which is why both counties were brought into the project, Bassingthwaite explained.
“We were tasked with taking a look at this to see if anything looked out of order or any changes we could suggest that FEMA was going a bit overboard,” he said.
The two components that go into determining base flood elevation are the geometry of the channel and how it carries the water through town, and hydrology, which is how much water would you get to flow in the channel during that 100-year theoretical flood.
The firm looked first at the hydrology side, which came back with mixed results.
After more explanation, Bassingthwaite said the firm believes appealing on the geometry side will offer a better chance at changing the maps.
“The watershed had a much more updated survey on the Otter Tail River,” he said. “We found of the same on the Bois de Sioux River but to a lesser extent.”
He said the firm believes there is a benefit to submit an appeal to FEMA for the geometric data side of things.
Bassingthwaite will be sharing more of this information at the Wahpeton Flood Committee meeting as well as with both Richland and Wilkin counties.
