Citywide majorities for Wahpeton’s eight election winners

Wahpeton’s incoming mayor and its elected or re-elected city council members and park board commissioners all received the most votes in each of the city’s four voting wards, according to results made public Monday, June 20.
Results of the Tuesday, June 14 city election, provided by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, will be made official Wednesday, June 29. On Tuesday, June 28, the Wahpeton City Council will hold its required reorganization meeting.
Wahpeton Mayor-elect Brett Lambrecht, 1st Ward Councilman-elect Chad Perdue, re-elected 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, re-elected Councilman at large Kelly McNary and Councilman at large-elect Cory Unruh will all be sworn in at the reorganization meeting. In addition to the council members, Wahpeton voters elected or re-elected a trio of at-large park board commissioners: candidate Cortney Mann and incumbents Debra Tobias and Brian Watson. All eight individuals were elected to serve four-year terms in office.
“The total voter turnout for the city election appears to be 1,383 voters, which is 174 more than the 2020 election and only 27 more than 2018,” Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said Monday. “In 2018, it was the last time that the same offices were on the ballot. There has been pretty consistent voter turnout.”
Outgoing Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, who presided over Monday’s council meeting, is the city’s 30th mayor elected since 1885. Only six mayors have served more than one term, Huwe said Monday. Mayor Warren E. Schuett’s time in office lasted a record 19 years, from 1975-1994.
“Mr. Lambrecht will be our 31st mayor. Congratulations. We appreciate everyone that was willing to put their name on the ballot on behalf of the residents and to continue to serve,” Huwe said.
Huwe also offered thanks to outgoing Mayor Dale, Councilman at large Lane Wateland and 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson for their collective 26 years of service on the city council. The meeting did not include formal goodbye remarks, although Wateland acknowledged giving his last report from the council’s finance subcommittee.
Membership in the finance and public works subcommittees, as well as the Wahpeton City Council presidency and vice presidency, are expected to determined at the reorganization meeting.
Following the reorganization meeting, the Wahpeton City Council will next meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Mayor-elect Lambrecht previously served as a 3rd Ward councilman, then as an at-large councilman. Outgoing Mayor Dale previously served as a 1st Ward councilman.
Full election results
Wahpeton Mayor:
Mayor-elect Brett Lambrecht received 737 total votes, including 149 from the 1st Ward, 172 from the 2nd Ward, 173 from the 3rd Ward and 243 from the 4th Ward.
Outgoing Mayor Steve Dale received 334 total votes, including 85 from the 1st Ward, 67 from the 2nd Ward, 63 from the 3rd Ward and 119 from the 4th Ward.
Candidate Nicholas Nelson received 168 total votes, including 60 from the 1st Ward, 52 from the 2nd Ward, 15 from the 3rd Ward and 41 from the 4th Ward.
Second Ward Councilman Jason Goltz received 143 total votes, including 22 from the 1st Ward, 59 from the 2nd Ward, 27 from the 3rd Ward and 35 from the 4th Ward.
There was one write-in vote from the 4th Ward.
Wahpeton Council Member At Large, two positions:
Re-elected Councilman Kelly McNary received 992 total votes, including 229 from the 1st Ward, 226 from the 2nd Ward, 202 from the 3rd Ward and 335 from the 4th Ward.
Candidate Cory Unruh received 618 total votes, including 137 from the 1st Ward, 149 from the 2nd Ward, 134 from the 3rd Ward and 198 from the 4th Ward.
Outgoing Councilman Lane Wateland received 475 total votes, including 120 from the 1st Ward, 118 from the 2nd Ward, 85 from the 3rd Ward and 152 from the 4th Ward.
Candidate Nicole Colón received 357 total votes, including 80 from the 1st Ward, 110 from the 2nd Ward, 73 from the 3rd Ward and 94 from the 4th Ward.
There were eight write-in votes, including one from the 1st Ward, two from the 2nd Ward, four from the 3rd Ward and one from the 4th Ward.
Wahpeton 1st Ward Council Member:
Candidate Chad Perdue, running in an uncontested race, received 269 total votes in the 1st Ward. There was one write-in vote. Ward-specific candidates are only elected by ward residents. Outgoing 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson declined to run for re-election.
Wahpeton 3rd Ward Council Member:
Re-elected Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, running in an uncontested race, received 227 total votes in the 3rd Ward. There were two write-in votes.
Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner At Large, three positions:
Re-elected Commissioner Brian Watson received 942 total votes, including 213 from the 1st Ward, 219 from the 2nd Ward, 201 from the 3rd Ward and 309 from the 4th Ward.
Re-elected Commissioner Debra Tobias received 836 total votes, including 186 from the 1st Ward, 205 from the 2nd Ward, 178 from the 3rd Ward and 267 from the 4th Ward.
Candidate Cortney Mann received 767 total votes, including 182 from the 1st Ward, 183 from the 2nd Ward, 158 from the 3rd Ward and 244 from the 4th Ward.
Candidate Zack Hatting received 666 total votes, including 145 from the 1st Ward, 163 from the 2nd Ward, 122 from the 3rd Ward and 236 from the 4th Ward.
There were 12 write-in votes, including four from the 1st Ward, three from the 2nd Ward, four from the 3rd Ward and one from the 4th Ward.
