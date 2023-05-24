Clap Off, senior procession held at Wahpeton Elementary School

Many Wahpeton Elementary School fifth graders shared high fives with two special ladies. School Resource Officer Lisa Page and Elementary Counselor Julie Carlson said goodbye to students near the front door.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

For two days straight, an enduring springtime tradition took place at Wahpeton Elementary School.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, faculty, staff, parents and families gathered in the front hallway for the “Clap Off” farewell. It is what it sounds like — the guests applauded Wahpeton Public School District’s fifth graders, who will begin the sixth grade this fall at Wahpeton Middle School.

Clap Off, senior procession held at Wahpeton Elementary School

Dorothea Johnson was among the fifth graders getting a fond farewell Wednesday.
Clap Off, senior procession held at Wahpeton Elementary School
Buy Now

Anika Birkelo, Wahpeton High School class of '23. The class of 2023 are the last students to have had fifth grade in the now-former Central Elementary.
Clap Off, senior procession held at Wahpeton Elementary School
Buy Now

Clap Off, senior procession held at Wahpeton Elementary School


Tags