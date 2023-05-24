Clap Off, senior procession held at Wahpeton Elementary School

Many Wahpeton Elementary School fifth graders shared high fives with two special ladies. School Resource Officer Lisa Page and Elementary Counselor Julie Carlson said goodbye to students near the front door.
For two days straight, an enduring springtime tradition took place at Wahpeton Elementary School.
Shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, faculty, staff, parents and families gathered in the front hallway for the “Clap Off” farewell. It is what it sounds like — the guests applauded Wahpeton Public School District’s fifth graders, who will begin the sixth grade this fall at Wahpeton Middle School.
Just before their summer vacation officially began, many fifth graders shared high fives with two special ladies. School Resource Officer Lisa Page and Elementary Counselor Julie Carlson said goodbye to students near the front door.
Wednesday marked the Wahpeton Public School District’s last day of classes for the 2022-2023 education year. The day before, Wahpeton High School’s class of 2023 had their own procession through the elementary school.
Unlike the underclassmen, this year’s graduating Huskies never had a class in the current Wahpeton Elementary School. The class of 2023 are the last students to have had fifth grade in the now-former Central Elementary. Central Elementary closed in May 2016, with demolition, excavation and clearance of the site lasting from December 2016-October 2017. Wahpeton Elementary School was dedicated and opened in August 2016.
“Just think about what the future holds,” North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said at the dedication. “Don’t just see the building. Don’t just see the rooms, the desk, the auditorium. Imagine what is growing in those rooms and what will grow in those rooms this year and for generations to come. That’s what you’re seeing when you walk through these hallways. The potential of our state and our great young people.”
Wahpeton High School’s graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28. It will take place in the school gymnasium.