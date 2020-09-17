In Sunday’s edition of Daily News we ran information on page 2 about a deadline approaching for parents who want to homeschool their children in Minnesota this fall. The information printed was incomplete. It should have included the following:
After your child reaches the age of 7, you must submit notification to the superintendent of the district in which your child resides by October 1 of each school year, or within 15 days of withdrawing the child from public school.
Also, parents don’t need to use the Minnesota Dept. of Education form. Minnesota law does not specify how home educators should write their annual report, only that it is due by October 1 each year and certain information must be communicated.
For more information on Minnesota homeschool reporting, visit https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/120A.24/.
