Wahpeton High School students continued to dress with pride Thursday, Sept. 12.
The 2019 homecoming week had a special challenge. Or, rather, five special challenges.
Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and faculty had their own clothing assignments. Each was eye-catching and able to be personalized.
Participating freshmen were dressed as babies, sophomores wore 1980s attire, juniors clad themselves in Hawaiian attire, and seniors embodied the 1960s as hippies. The participating faculty were dressed as yokels.
Winners were chosen from each class. Elise Picken won for the freshmen, Isabella Loberg for the sophomores and Shea Truesdell for the juniors. There was a tie in the senior class, with Corbin Cornelius and Lexie Carlson sharing the win.
Each student who dresses up can write their name on a raffle ticket. Students who won the contest are granted additional tickets. At the end of the week, four student names are randomly drawn. Those students then may watch the football game on the “Ugly Elvis Couch” close to the field, where pizza is served, said teacher Dean Aamodt.
Friday, Sept. 13 will be the final day of homecoming week. Students and staff are encouraged to dress up in honor of school spirit. They’re asked to wear the school colors, purple and gold.
The day’s activities include morning guest speaker and former student, Dr. Paul Radde; an afternoon pep rally; a walk through Wahpeton Elementary by high school athletes; the football game against the Miners of Beulah, North Dakota, and the homecoming dance after the game.
Look to Daily News for continued homecoming coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.