Clean-Up Week ongoing in Wahpeton

Fall Clean-Up Week is going on now in Wahpeton, the city council was reminded Monday, Oct. 5.
Unlike the spring clean-up week, residents are responsible for transporting their items. The items must be taken to the Waste Management facility, 1016 11th Ave. S. in Wahpeton.
“Up to four yards (of waste) is accepted,” the city stated. “No appliances or electronics will be accepted.”
Waste Management is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 701-642-2995.
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken announced the library’s ongoing community survey. From Oct. 1-31, patrons and other individuals can give their opinions by going to leachlibrarywahpeton.org.
“The survey helps us decide our goals for the next 3-5 years,” Bakken said. “The public’s help is greatly appreciated in this endeavor.”
Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe shared information from the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Conference, held virtually from Sept. 24-25. The conference included a presentation on “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” based on Doug Griffiths’ book.
“I was intrigued by the first item: ‘Don’t talk about water, including its quality or sufficiency,’” Huwe said. “We turn the faucet and expect it to be there, but people don’t often realize how much elected officials and city staff work to ensure that. Without potable quality water, a city dissolves very quickly.”
Wahpeton’s capital improvements plan for 2021-2025 includes new investments in the treatment, distribution and collection of drinking water. More than a third of the city’s infrastructure inventory is in city utilities, the plan states.
The city has had a history of recognizing water treatment operators.
“Wahpeton’s water treatment plant treats and distributes over 290 million gallons of drinking water annually,” Mayor Steve Dale said in 2018. “Water treatment operators are responsible for the purity, safety and quality of the drinking water. Access to quality drinking water is a crucial component of public health.”
In other news, the council voted 8-0 to approve Resolution No. 3756, which creates a special assessment district for the redevelopment of the former Central Elementary site. Council also unanimously approved Resolution No. 3755, which allows a vacation of the right of way of 20 feet of Fourth Avenue North. The 20 feet will go to the Central parcel. Later in the meeting, council unanimously approved proceeding with a development agreement for the Central site. The Central project falls under the jurisdiction of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee.
Several referrals were granted by Mayor Dale. They include:
• discussion of the Westdale project, where six single family homes were built in northwest Wahpeton; two developers received a loan of $1.2 million to build homes, each with a sales price of $200,000 or less; as of late August, five of the six homes are occupied; the project will be discussed by the finance committee
• the possibility of an urban deer hunt, to be held in 2021; the hunt will be discussed by the public works and safety committee
Residents are reminded that while Wahpeton’s city buildings are not at pre-pandemic operations, it is possible to make appointments. Call 701-642-8448 for more information.
City meetings continue to be limited to time-sensitive essential business, with offsite attendance options and limited duration throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at City Hall and telephonically.
