The daycare children from Lisa Lehmann’s KidLogic Childcare went out along the road at KidderRecreation Area in Wahpeton on Wednesday, April 22, wearing red latex cleaning gloves. They picked up several bags of trash in honor of Earth Day 2020. They found some painted rocks along the way, which they took a photo of then replaced them where they were found for others to find and enjoy. This is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual event celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

