Sometimes the best way to warm up after a chilly day involves sitting by the unlit fireplace and enjoying a cacophony of cocktails. While this isn’t technically scientifically proven, it sure warmed me up.
Earlier this month, I set out to try and make a couple rum-based cocktails in celebration of the holiday season.
From what I noticed, wintery drinks tend to be a bit heavier and sweeter than what one might drink in another warmer season. This is why I chose to use rum, rather than a selection of spirits I prefer more.
Each of these drinks were fairly easy to follow, but I took a few liberties in my concoctions.
Before I could try my hand at making these drinks, I had to actually purchase all the ingredients, costing me a hefty $83.49.
Ingredients
Econo Wine & Spirits
Kraken Black Spiced Rum — $34.99
Walmart
Reddi Whipped Cream — $4.48
Lime Juice — $4.28
Pomegranate Juice — $2.98
Simple Syrup — $3.54
Orange Bitters — $7.88
One Orange — $0.88
One Lemon — $0.54
Mint — $1.98
Organic Cloves — $4.94
Cinnamon Sticks — $3.97
Chai Tea Concentrate — $3.78
Apple Juice — $1.98
Club Soda — $1.48
Once I’d gathered all my ingredients I was ready to come home and begin drinking … I mean researching for this story. I decided to make all the drinks at the same time so I could take a picture of them together.
This method saw my kitchen counter cluttered with lemon peels and copious amounts of random spilled liquids. This method also meant I could do all the work I needed to at once and then enjoy as I pleased.
The first drink I made was the Spiced Rum Chai Latte. This fairly easy recipe saw me mix chai concentrate and milk with rum. Then I topped it with whipped cream and cinnamon — stick and spice forms.
This drink’s recipe wanted me to heat it all up on the stove, and I immediately decided to not do that. Some may call it laziness and I would not disagree with that assessment.
Next I worked on the Pomegranate Mojito. This is the first drink where I ran into a larger issue, I don’t have a cocktail shaker. I improvised with the mason jars I bought when I was convinced I would love overnight oats (that didn’t pan out.)
Also, as another form of laziness, I did not measure anything out. Like all grandmothers’ recipes, I measured with love.
I poured lime juice, simple syrup, pomegranate juice, rum, mint and ice in a jar and had my husband shake it up as I began work on another drink. Once it was sufficiently shaken, not stirred, I poured it into my one-of-a-kind Rainforest Cafe cocktail glass and topped it with club soda and a sprig of mint.
In the process of my mojito’s shaking, I began working on the Winter Spiced Apple Cocktail with Rum. (Whoever named this cocktail somehow couldn’t come up with a shorter title.)
This is another recipe that instructed me to use the stovetop, which again, I vehemently said no thanks.
I poured apple juice, rum, lemon peel, ice and a cinnamon stick in another mason jar and shook it for quite awhile. Once it was sufficiently shaken (I was tired) I poured it into a stemless flute and garnished it with an apple and lemon peel. Unfortunately, I couldn’t figure out how to make a curly lemon peel like I’ve seen at most bars.
Lastly, I worked on the Winter Rum Old Fashioned. Again, I put all the ingredients into a mason jar and shook it up until I was tired. This included Orange Bitters, an orange slice rum, simple syrup, ice, cloves and a cinnamon stick. I poured the mix over ice in a rocks glass and served with an orange slice garnish.
This recipe called for me to muddle the ingredients before serving them. I didn’t know what that was and didn’t plan to look it up, so like all the other drinks it was shaken.
Finally I had a nice line of drinks I could now try, for research of course.
Below are my thoughts, I’ve listed them in the order I tried them:
Spiced Rum Chai Latte 2/5
Terrible. Absolutely terrible. I’m not sure if I did something wrong here, but I had to force myself to finish. This could possibly be because it was my first drink of the night, but realistically, I probably messed something up along the line. The only thing saving this drink from a lower rating was the whipped cream on top. As a kid I would always order hot chocolate at breakfast restaurants, solely to eat the whipped cream on top. I’m proud to say adulthood has not changed that yet.
I know everyone has different taste buds and preferences, but if you’re a chai tea fan like I am, maybe leave the rum out of it.
Winter Rum Old Fashioned 3/5
This drink was actually somewhat decent. This could be colored by the awful drink I endured prior, but I didn’t hate it. My biggest complaint about this drink was its sweetness. With the orange, simple syrup and spices, I had a hard time finishing it. I also bought the wrong cloves, so the last few sips I had were just rum, melted ice and ground cloves. I also began using a straw at this point so I could finish the drinks faster.
I didn’t mind this drink and would recommend it, however, I think a classic Old Fashioned is a drink for all seasons. There’s no need to spice it up for the winter.
Winter Spiced Apple Cocktail with Rum 2/5
I did not like this one bit. The best part was the apple slice I got to eat between sips. I’m not sure if it was because I didn’t heat the apple juice and rum together, but this was just not objectively great. This was my third drink of the night, so it went down much easier than the first two, but I couldn’t possibly start a night with this one. Also, unrelated to flavor, this needs a new name. I cannot believe someone typed up this recipe and gave it a six-word title and didn’t even think twice.
Maybe stick to hard ciders this winter, rather than this atrocity.
Pomegranate Mojito 5/5
Whoever came up with this recipe has the most impeccable taste. Mixing the classic summer-esque Mojito with pomegranate juice to bring in that deeper winter flavor was absolutely genius. I seriously could not put this glass down once before it was empty. This was the perfect way to end the night after a mix of horrible, subpar cocktails. I’ve already called my mom to recommend this drink and will continue singing its praises until I go back to my classic Long Island Iced Tea.
One thing all of these drinks had in common — my headache in the morning. If you plan to try any of these drinks this year, remember to drink responsibly and stay hydrated. Happy holidays!