Sometimes the best way to warm up after a chilly day involves sitting by the unlit fireplace and enjoying a cacophony of cocktails. While this isn’t technically scientifically proven, it sure warmed me up.

Earlier this month, I set out to try and make a couple rum-based cocktails in celebration of the holiday season.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 