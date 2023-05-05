Colfax Parks, Breck Fun Club, Wilkin Fair Power of 100 winners

A total of $8,710 was raised Wednesday, May 3 at the Spring Fling Power of 100 event. It includes $5,200 divided among three Southern Red River Valley nonprofits. From left, Milan Drewlow, representing the Wilkin County Fair, Jason Frankl, representing Colfax Parks and Recreation, Colfax, N.D., Dee Nelson, representing the Breckenridge Fun Club, Breckenridge, Minn., and Jana Berndt, director of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
The Spring Fling, the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s second Power of 100 event of 2023, set a new fundraising record.
Foundation members and supporters from the Twin Towns Area and well into the Southern Red River Valley raised $8,710 Wednesday, May 3 at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton. That money includes $3,000 raised for Colfax Parks and Recreation, $1,200 for the Breckenridge Fun Club and $1,000 for the Wilkin County Fair.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s permanent endowment fund will receive an investment of $2,500. Each year, the foundation issues grants to area nonprofits from the permanent fund earnings.
“A special thank you goes out to this group,” emcee Scott Nicholson said to the thrilled audience. “Until tonight, we’ve never had this level of votes made and money raised. Give yourselves a huge round of applause for the amount of support given to three wonderful charities.”
Jason Frankl, president of the Colfax Park Board, Colfax, North Dakota, shared his gratitude following the announcement. Power of 100 events traditionally feature participating nonprofits sharing their group’s history, exclusive photos and video and testimonials from beneficiaries.
“I would love to thank the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation and the tremendous support from our local community that came out for the event,” Frankl said.
Dee Nelson spoke on behalf of the Fun Club, an after school program with the Breckenridge School District, Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was thankful for “such an amazing event.”
“There are so many people that are willing to give to the kids in our communities,” Nelson said. “You can’t go wrong with anybody that they picked tonight. It was a great honor to be a part of this.”
Milan Drewlow, president of the Wilkin County Fair Board, included both a history of the 134-year old Minnesota agricultural society and a timely reminder in his speech. “Celebrating the Bounty of Our County,” the 2023 fair will be held from Aug. 17-20.
“The fair is actually an educational opportunity,” he said. “As people get farther removed from agriculture, it’s important to remind them where their food comes from. Tonight we’re having some pretty good food and most of it probably came from a farm in North Dakota or Minnesota.”
Good times, good food and good vibes were shared as guests dined on antipasto skewers, cheeseburger and wedge kabobs, Korean pork kabobs atop Asian coleslaw and chocolate truffle cake pops dipped in dark chocolate. Five unique twists on lemonade, in spritzer, summer, whiskey, sangria and blackberry bourbon flavors, were served.
“Margaritaville” was among the songs sung and played on the guitar by Rick Fiedler, formerly Wilkin County’s sheriff. Fiedler’s set also included crowd pleasers like “My Maria,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” Naturally, there were also a couple jokes about Fiedler’s former gig, ranging from his status as unofficial Power of 100 bouncer to whether he should have made music a career all along.
As much fun as the Power of 100 is, it represents a portion of the 38-year-old Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s local power and potential.
“We’re using this as an opportunity to tell our story to a lot of different folks,” Foundation Director Jana Berndt said. “We are about raising funds, increasing philanthropy and making this a better place to live, work and raise our families.”
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation will hold its next Power of 100, the sixth since January 2022, this fall. A charity tournament will also be held Thursday, July 20 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Titan Machinery is the tournament’s current corporate sponsor and there are additional sponsorship opportunities.
For more information about the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, being a philanthropist and how nonprofits can participate in upcoming Power of 100 events, visit ndcf.net/richlandwilkin.
“Every single one of you who cast a vote, we appreciate your help. We appreciate your work,” Berndt said.