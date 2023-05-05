Colfax Parks, Breck Fun Club, Wilkin Fair Power of 100 winners

A total of $8,710 was raised Wednesday, May 3 at the Spring Fling Power of 100 event. It includes $5,200 divided among three Southern Red River Valley nonprofits. From left, Milan Drewlow, representing the Wilkin County Fair, Jason Frankl, representing Colfax Parks and Recreation, Colfax, N.D., Dee Nelson, representing the Breckenridge Fun Club, Breckenridge, Minn., and Jana Berndt, director of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Spring Fling, the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s second Power of 100 event of 2023, set a new fundraising record.

Foundation members and supporters from the Twin Towns Area and well into the Southern Red River Valley raised $8,710 Wednesday, May 3 at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton. That money includes $3,000 raised for Colfax Parks and Recreation, $1,200 for the Breckenridge Fun Club and $1,000 for the Wilkin County Fair.

The Spring Fling, held at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton, set a new fundraising record.
Jason Frankl, president of the Colfax Park Board, Colfax, N.D., learns more about the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation's philanthropic efforts.
Rick Fiedler, the evening's entertainment, and Scott Nicholson, its emcee.
Milan Drewlow speaks about the Wilkin County Fair as Scott Nicholson listens. The fair will be held Aug. 17-20 in Breckenridge, Minn.
Dee Nelson, representing the Fun Club, a Breckenridge School District after school program.
An appreciative Jana Berndt spoke to the excited audience.


