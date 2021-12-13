The late Stephen W. Campbell was a unique fellow, Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said.
Campbell was one of those guys that you could disagree with personally and professionally, without any ambiguity. The disagreements were taken care of and they didn’t result in lasting bitterness.
“After, he’d put his arm around you and buy you a beer,” Miller said. “I never served with him myself, but I know he was so well-known and was such a nice guy.”
Campbell, whose funeral was held Friday, Dec. 10, is being warmly remembered by peers and supporters throughout Richland County, North Dakota. Prior to his death at age 95, Campbell’s life included service during World War II, being a rural mail carrier for more than 40 years and serving Richland County as a commissioner from 1972-1998.
Tim Campbell, Stephen’s son, is a current Richland County commissioner. Prior to Tim’s re-election in 2020, he reflected on lessons learned.
“My dad’s always taught me to do my own thinking,” Tim Campbell said. “I’ve taken that to heart. There’s something that he’s taught me and I believe in. It’s something I’ve taught my own kids. Do your own thinking and make your own decisions. Then, when you’re done with it, there’s only one person to blame: yourself.”
Kaye Braaten, Richland County’s first female county commissioner, was elected with Campbell in 1972. Braaten and Campbell were two of 21 candidates that year, she recalled. The colleagues served together until she left office in 1992.
“Steve was always someone who would go and check things out,” Braaten said. “He was a mailman and he had a lot of opportunities to go out and bring information back to the board about how people really felt about issues. He was someone I always enjoyed working with and he was kind. You don’t often hear about that.”
David Paulson, a Richland County commissioner from 1994-2001, also warmly remembers Campbell. Paulson said Campbell was always willing to work with any county individual to solve a problem.
“Even if we didn’t agree, we always worked things out. I’ve known him all my life and it was a nice experience working alongside him. I always found Steve to be willing to look at all sides of the story,” Paulson said.
Miller agrees, remembering Campbell as funny but also capable of working hard and serving his wider community.
“We’d be on the town and he’d say, ‘Oh, it’s so nice of your to take your daughter out,’” Miller said. “He loved Denise (Miller’s wife). He was a funny guy, but he got things done. And he understood how to get things done. He was a good elected official who always had time for everybody. I think he probably knew maybe 90 percent of the county population on a first name basis.”
In lieu of flowers in Campbell’s memory, donations may be sent to Veterans Honor Flight of ND, www.veteranshonorflightofndmn.org.
While Campbell had the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C., his pursuits were often grounded.
“He was always interested in what was being done with the roads and bridges in the county,” Braaten said. “Some of that had to do with his work as a mail carrier. He lived it and he breathed it, what was going on in the county. He was a team player and he would bring his information to the board. We all tried to bring whatever we could and Steve was very good with that.”
If there’s one thing Steve Campbell’s colleagues and admirers remember, it’s that he didn’t get bogged down with petty rancor.
“When Steve lost (in 1998), he was very philosophical,” Miller said. “He figured, ‘Maybe I deserved to lose. I wasn’t in touch with the people.’ He was never angry or bitter. He just took it in stride.”
Whatever the Richland County Board of Commissioners decided, Campbell was going to support it. He cared about unity.
“He wasn’t sitting at the table, saying one thing, and then going out and saying something different. Other than when he was working, he was always accessible. I liked Steve a lot,” Braaten said.
Campbell is survived by a family including his two sons, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
