Collin Peterson to run for re-election in 2020

U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, DFL-Minn. District 7, announced that he will run again to represent Minnesota in the House of Representatives. Peterson, 75, has represented the western portion of the state since 1991.
“This wasn’t an easy decision for me because our country is so polarized right now, but that’s also why I want to ask the voters of western Minnesota to support me again,” Peterson said in a statement.
Peterson’s focus, he continued, includes agriculture, aiding rural health care facilities, lowering interest rates on student loan debt, taking care of veterans and ensuring good roads and good broadband access across rural Minnesota.
Saying he has been a champion of bipartisanship, Peterson said he has remained a Democratic through representing the seventh district. At the same time, he is an original member of the conservative Democratic Blue Dog Coalition and has voted against the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, he was one of the three Democrats to vote against President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
“The process has been a mistake and I will not be whipped in line by my party,” Peterson said previously. “I may stand alone but I stand in good conscience.”
Notwithstanding, according to Minnesota Public Radio News, Seventh District Party Chair Jennifer Cronin said the Democratic party supports Peterson’s re-election.
“There aren’t many like me left in Congress. Rural Democrats are few and far between and I’m concerned that rural America is getting left behind,” Peterson said.
Peterson chairs the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and according to his campaign, has strong support among farmers in the ag-heavy western district. The federal Committee for Stronger Rural Communities earlier announced their support for Peterson’s re-election, saying he “is a very powerful and important voice for rural communities.”
Peterson and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced in late February they had helped secure $285 million in disaster relief for sugar beet cooperatives that were hit hard by fall weather conditions causing significant crop damage.
“No one has more for the people of rural Minnesota – working families, farmers and small business – than Collin Peterson,” President of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association and Ada, Minnesota farmer Neil Rockstad said.
Even with strong support from rural communities and agricultural leaders, Peterson remains to represent a heavily Republican district. Additionally, Trump has announced his endorsement for the former Lieutenant Governor and Senator Michelle Fischbach (R-Paynesville). She has also received endorsements from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California), Minnesota Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) and Minnesota House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown).
“Michelle Fischbach is a principled conservative leader who will defend the constitution and represent the values of western Minnesota. In the Minnesota Senate, I watched Michelle push for conservative policy solutions and limited government,” Gazelka said. “Collin Peterson has changed after 30 years in Washington and western Minnesotans are ready for a new voice who will honor their values and put them first. Michelle is that new voice and she has my total endorsement.”
Six other candidates are running for the seventh district – two Democrats, Stephen Emery and Thaddeus Laugisch, and four Republicans, Noel Collis, Dave Hughes, Joel Novak and Jaesun Sherman.
The seventh congressional district covers almost all of the western side of Minnesota. It includes Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties. Portions of Beltrami, Cottonwood and Stearns counties also lie within the district.
Daily News will continue to follow the 2020 election races.
