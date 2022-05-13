Students, teachers and community members were covered head to toe in bright greens, blues and pinks. As participants geared up for a 1.6 mile color run, many showered each other in colorful powder.
The event saw 99 registered students and a total of 200 participants.
Anyone was fair game as people waited for the race to begin. Breckenridge Elementary Sixth Grade teacher Jordan Christensen was a main target by the students. They surrounded him, ready to strike at any moment with a colorful cloud.
By the time the Daily News managed to get a photo of him he was completely covered; even his teeth were slightly colored from the massive influx of attacks.
Normally, the runners begin the race clean, and get to run through volunteer-led stations to become more covered as they complete the course. This year, most participants got the jump on these volunteers.
The race began exactly at 6 p.m. and saw a mass of runners and walkers file out of the starting gate onto Beede Avenue. Parents and people with strollers made up the back of the pack, for a more relaxed, slightly less colorful beginning to the race.
Participants began the race in front of the elementary school and made their way around Breckenridge neighborhoods to finish their race behind the school. Before finishing they had to run through Kelsey Nordick and Jessica Fuentes’ color station on the corner of Mackubin Avenue and tenth street.
The group saw their first runners about 10 minutes after the race began. In one of the top spots, Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson made her way around the corner embracing the color as Fuentes accidentally nailed her directly in the face.
This however didn’t diminish the mood as Erickson continued running with a pink-colored smile plastered on her face. “I was thrilled to be able to get most of it in before the rain came down,” she said.
About 20 minutes into the race the sky started to leak. Clouds that had been filling all afternoon with condensation were breaking the seal and taking it out on the Twin Towns below. Afterwards, the downpour began.
The rain came down harder than anyone could have hoped for. This only served as fuel for the participants to finish the race as soon as possible.
The rain did provide one positive aspect to race organizers; it completely cleaned the streets at all of the color stations, leaving no trace of the event ever happening.
One trace the rain couldn’t wash away was the money raised for the Breckenridge Education Foundation, $11,700.
The top three spots for girls were held by Harper Heger, fourth grade, Brielle Kelsen, sixth grade and Ava Jaehning, fifth grade. The top three spots for boys were held by Boden Breuer, third grade, Kaiden Wilkinson, fourth grade and Al Cleveland, adult.
“I want to send out a thank you to everyone that participated and helped raise money to support the Education Foundation,” Erickson said in an email. “We are so lucky to have such a supportive community and families. It takes a village and the village showed up last night!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.