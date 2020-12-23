Mandy Steinberger, manager of the Breckenridge, Minnesota, Family Community Center, was able to gather 160 completed coloring pages to donate to nursing home residents on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Steinberger said 65 pages were donated by Breckenridge Schools and 87 coloring pages were submitted competitively. She was amazed by the response from the community, Steinberger said.
The contest was broken up into six age groups, 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18. The first place winners from each age group were:
- 1-3: Paisley Gerou, 3
- 4-6: Naomi Schwinghammer, 4
- 7-9: Journey Gerou, 7
- 10-12: Marra Oliphant, 12
- 13-15: Madelyn Beyer, 13
- 16-18: Noah Nelson, 17
“In the residents’ hearts and as far as I’m concerned, everyone won,” Steinberger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.