Students and staff of Richland 44 Elementary, Abercrombie, N.D., held their belated Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 14. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, but postponed due to a storm. The 2 p.m. event included the students of Sierra Mckeever, general music teacher and instructor of the fifth and sixth grade band.
Richland 44 Elementary is led by Principal Staci Schmitz. The Veterans Day program honored veterans, active members of the U.S. military, National Guard members and reservists. Two local Quilts of Valor groups, the Stitching Hearts and Red River Quilters, gave three quilts to three local veterans.
JoAnn Czerwinski, top right, of Fargo, served in the U.S. Army for 23 years, from January 1979 to July 2002. JoAnn enlisted in the Army National Guard during her senior year of high school. She served with the Guard until May 1983, when she went on active duty with the Army.
Cheryl Suhr, center right, of Page, N.D., grew up in Kent, Minn., joined the Army National Guard in 1978. She first served in Wahpeton, then transferred to the 142nd Engineer Combat Battalion in Fargo. When she retired in 2005, Cheryl had more than 26 years of service to America.
Thomas Mead, bottom, of Abercrombie, N.D., enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 2009-2012. Thomas was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and 2011. During that time, Thomas served during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. All were operations with the objective of ending the regime of Saddam Hussein.