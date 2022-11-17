Students and staff of Richland 44 Elementary, Abercrombie, N.D., held their belated Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 14. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, but postponed due to a storm. The 2 p.m. event included the students of Sierra Mckeever, general music teacher and instructor of the fifth and sixth grade band.

Richland 44 Elementary is led by Principal Staci Schmitz. The Veterans Day program honored veterans, active members of the U.S. military, National Guard members and reservists. Two local Quilts of Valor groups, the Stitching Hearts and Red River Quilters, gave three quilts to three local veterans.



Tags