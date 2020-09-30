No injuries were reported when a combine caught fire Tuesday, Sept. 29 in the vicinity of Dwight, North Dakota.
The fire occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. in a field north of the exit ramp to I-29, Dwight Fire Chief Andy Gregor said. The field is located near North Dakota Highway 13.
“The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes. The combine was the only piece of equipment damaged. It was a total loss. The fire’s cause is unknown at this time,” Gregor said.
Firefighters from Dwight, Mooreton and Barney, North Dakota responded at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.