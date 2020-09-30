No injuries were reported when a combine caught fire Tuesday, Sept. 29 in the vicinity of Dwight, North Dakota.

The fire occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. in a field north of the exit ramp to I-29, Dwight Fire Chief Andy Gregor said. The field is located near North Dakota Highway 13.

“The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes. The combine was the only piece of equipment damaged. It was a total loss. The fire’s cause is unknown at this time,” Gregor said.

Firefighters from Dwight, Mooreton and Barney, North Dakota responded at the scene.

