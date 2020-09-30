Breckenridge Police Department and Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a scene at Blazer Express gas station on Highway 75 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

A combine was pulling up to a gas pump when the wind lifted a flap on the vehicle's side. The flap upended the gas pump, according to Blazer Express managers. 

Blazer Express managers said they immediately shut off the pumps, and ensured all safety measures were in place. No one was injured in the incident.

