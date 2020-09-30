Breckenridge Police Department and Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a scene at Blazer Express gas station on Highway 75 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
A combine was pulling up to a gas pump when the wind lifted a flap on the vehicle's side. The flap upended the gas pump, according to Blazer Express managers.
Blazer Express managers said they immediately shut off the pumps, and ensured all safety measures were in place. No one was injured in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.