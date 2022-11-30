ComDel Innovation, Wahpeton, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a Spirit Week.
The official birthday is Thursday, Dec. 1, a date bookended by a journey of commitment, delivery and the demonstrated ability to provide innovation for customers. The innovation began in 2007 and it continues in 2022.
“ComDel Innovation and its subsidiary Heartland Precision have built a successful contract manufacturing and product development business with a team of dedicated employees serving customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, aerospace, commercial and agricultural markets,” ComDel stated.
Located on the manufacturing site 3M established in Wahpeton in 1977, ComDel Innovation started business with 60 employees in a 145,000-square-foot building.
“We leveraged technologies of injection molding, precision machining, assembly operations, fastener threading/forming, metal finishing services and injection mold design and fabrication,” ComDel stated. “The offerings associated with these technologies are vertically integrated under one roof, providing significant benefits to customers small and large from around the world. This turnkey capability is compelling, as many companies are looking to re-shore manufacturing, given the costs and uncertainties in the global supply chain.”
ComDel President Jim Albrecht said the company’s 15th anniversary is something exciting to celebrate.
“We have a dedicated, family-oriented team that has developed strong customer relationships and grown a diverse business portfolio,” Albrecht said. “In the early days of ComDel Innovation, we faced a few challenges to start a new business, but it is rewarding to look back and see what the team has accomplished with the support of our community.”
The formation of ComDel Innovation initially provided employment for members of the Imation team, ComDel stated. Imation employees had been told on May 7, 2007, that their jobs would be going away. On Dec. 1, 2007, ComDel was open for business.
“In 2012, ComDel Innovation took steps to recognize and reward employees by creating an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP),” the company stated. “The ESOP provides employees with a company-funded retirement plan, where employees have the ability to influence the results and value of the ESOP, with direct ownership of the company they work for.”
Over the past 15 years, ComDel Innovation has had 55 team members make their way to retirement. ComDel employees now enter their retirements with two compelling nest eggs accumulated over their careers, including their 401K holdings plus their ESOP stock holdings, which the company contributes for them each year while employed.
“We work closely together to serve our customers,” said Tessa Coyne, a customer service representative. “We are here to support each other and build something special together.”
ComDel recognizes employees’ service even if it began at 3M, Imation, Industrial Plating or ComDel itself, the company stated.
“Current employees have service credit ranging from the newly-hired to people who have been around for over 40 years, with an average of 11 years of service for all employees,” ComDel stated. “An employee club organizes employee events like holiday parties, golf outings and supported planting an orchard of apples, pears, plums and apricots for employees located on ComDel Innovation property.”
Three-hundred-fifty employees will celebrate ComDel’s anniversary on Friday. The company is proud of other innovations including expansion of its climate-controlled, clean manufacturing footprint. This was made possible by acquiring a second building and the addition of warehouse space, allowing for 265,000 square feet of space that can serve more than 250 customers.
Additionally, consistent year-round room temperatures between 68-72 degrees Fahrenheit and dedicated cleanrooms are considered key factors in ComDel’s ability to make specific products for customers.
“Our customers include four of the top 10 medical device companies, three of the leading agricultural businesses and leading companies in the commercial market space,” ComDel stated. “The products they manufacture have uses including drug delivery, nasal surgery, dentistry, the automotive aftermarket, agricultural fastening and archer applications.”
ComDel is also proud of its support of startup companies, “helping them pursue their dreams as they work through the commercialization process.”
“Acknowledgements such as the North Dakota Governor’s Project of the Year, 3M Supplier of the Year and a variety of other customer awards reinforce the value the ComDel Innovation team provides,” the company stated. “To support the markets served, ComDel Innovation has ISO Certifications of ISO 9001 for general manufacturing, ISO 13485 for medical devices, ISO 14001 for environmental and AS 9100 for aerospace applications.”
Operations at ComDel Innovation include the use of more than 50 injection molding machines, 15 machining centers ranging from Swiss screw machines to CNC mills, lathes, grinders and EDMs (electronic discharge machines), the company stated. There are also a fully-outfitted tooling fabrication center and a materials laboratory for characterizing thermoplastic resins.
“We have more than 500 computers operating throughout the factory to keep things running. We operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 363 days per year,” ComDel stated.
For more information, visit comdelinnovation.com or call 701-671-6060.