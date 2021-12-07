Editor’s Note: The latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines partnerships in the local business and industry community. For this initial article, we expand the focus to education, with the story of North Dakota State College of Science and one of its frequent collaborators, ComDel Innovation.
“We’re more engaged with the schools than we probably ever have been,” Art Nelson said.
Nelson is chief operating officer at ComDel Innovation in Wahpeton. He is a more-than-30-year employee at a site which has evolved from operating locally for 3M and Imation to becoming an employee stock ownership plan corporation that serves as a contract manufacturer.
There was a reason why 3M originally operated where it did, Nelson said. North Dakota State College of Science, which has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo, has a lot to do with that. The company strategically tried to put operations sites in communities where there were two-year technical schools. ComDel is one of several businesses that continued the idea and flourished with it.
“Having solid technical colleges really enables industry in this area to be successful,” Nelson said. “Everybody here leverages NDSCS to in a real positive way.”
Bethany Mauch coordinates NDSCS’ student sponsorship program. Her role involves matching students with prospective employers. While ComDel currently is not sponsoring any NDSCS students, the business is one of 56 employers in Mauch’s database.
“Our student database changes every day. Currently, we have about 253 students looking for potential sponsorship. What we hear from employers is that they do want to get to know students before they even come to NDSCS,” she said.
Education and career professionals continue encouraging students and other prospective employees to find internships, shadow jobs and generally do anything they can to get themselves known by employers. It’s been shown to assist in the likelihood of getting a sponsorship.
Josh Hasbargen, ComDel’s fabrication services supervisor, is a graduate of NDSCS’ machine tooling program. He benefited from a co-op program, the precursor and complement to today’s sponsorships.
“It’s a great opportunity for both parties,” Hasbargen said. “ComDel pretty much gets about a three-month job interview process and the students gets to see what ComDel is all about and what we have to offer. Hopefully, in the end, after a year or two, we get a full-time employee who wants to stick around this area and become a longtime employee.”
Dr. John Richman, NDSCS’ outgoing president, recalled a game-changing approach to partnerships. Thirty years ago, the college began a corporate-level partnership with John Deere. It was not initially well-received.
“Some people didn’t see that creating a program that was specifically educating an entry-level technician for a specific company was education. They thought that was training and that it didn’t belong in higher education. Fortunately, the decision makers and the policy makers saw and opened the door for that. Since then, we get praised for having this,” Richman said.
There always needs to be people who use through the threshold, Richman said, to open the door and have sometimes challenging conversations to create improvements.
“Those partnerships — it’s a win for everyone who participates,” he said. “The industry, they have an opportunity to have a better-educated, better-skilled employee and more entry-level technicians in whatever the partnership industry is. The student benefits because they start with an employer relationship, in some cases before they are our students.”
Earlier this season, ComDel hosted 38 fifth graders from Breckenridge, Minnesota. As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are trying to regain and refine means of taking away the mystery of what they offer communities.
“We’re engaging as much as we’re able to with the elementary, middle and high schools,” Nelson said. “We try to plant the seeds of these technical programs and that the careers enabled by them are really good careers.”
Chad Wehri is in charge of ComDel’s maintenance department. Like Hasbargen, he is an NDSCS graduate.
“NDSCS is hosting a high school robotics competition in the winter,” Wehri said. “We’re both working on getting into the high schools for recruiting and we’re working with NDSCS to sponsor the event and have volunteer judges. We’re really excited for that. It’s going to be a real fun time.”
Events like the robotics competition, the annual Manufacturing Day and NDSCS’ T4 (Tools, Trades, Torque and Tech) and SEE (Start, Experience, Enroll) days are part of a toolbox of engagement efforts. Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch, NDSCS’ vice president for student affairs and strategy, said there’s been a clear evolution.
“It is not just us coming in your school and saying ‘Come to our college,’” Vangsness Frisch said. “It’s ‘Come to our college to figure out what career you want.’ One of the things that is so rewarding is seeing students go down the right path. We feel fortunate to have a connection with business and industry, to work along with us to help students get in sooner. We’re going to see more of that.”
Hasbargen is proud of the partnership ComDel has with NDSCS and other colleges.
“We sponsor and support NDSCS any way we can and they give us the educated workforce to keep our plant up and running. It’s been a great partnership,” he said. “You talk to the instructors and they say that once a student spends a summer out here working for us, once they come back for their second year of school, they are so far advanced in class than the people who didn’t do the internship.”
If word of mouth doesn’t indicate the strength of NDSCS and ComDel’s partnership, there’s also numbers. Hasbargen estimated that a third of the precision machining team are NDSCS graduates. Wehri figured graduates make up half of the maintenance department.
“Those two technical teams, they’re the core of what we do. If we don’t have those two teams, we’re not in business here,” he said.
