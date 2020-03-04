MARCH

March 4

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.

March 6

Twin Town Concert Series – Hall Sisters, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.

March 8

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

March 9

American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20, meets at the Vet’s Club at 8 p.m.

March 14

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Wahpeton Community Center

March 15

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (last day)

Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Rosholt Area Thresherman’s Pancake Breakfast, 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Rosholt Community Center, Rosholt, S.D. Free-will offering.

March 17

Wahpeton Special Olympics Track-Field Starts, 5-6 p.m., Middle School Hallways.

March 18

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.

March 19

Junior Wildlife Club Bird Nest Box Project, 6-7 p.m., Comstock Construction.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Wahpeton Special Olympics Bocce Starts, 5-6 p.m., Zimmerman Elementary School.

March 21

Huskie Youth Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club Fund-Raiser, Wahpeton Vet’s Club.

March 22

Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

March 23

Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center

North Dakota Hunter Education Classes Start, 6:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter.

March 25

Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

March 29

Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

March 31

Todd Green School Concerts, 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wahpeton High School Auditorium.

