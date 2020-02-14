FEBRUARY
Feb. 15
Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.
Feb. 16
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 17
President’s Day
Feb. 20
Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.
Feb. 22
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Lady Huskies basketball tournament
Feb. 23
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 24
Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center
Feb. 25
MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton
Feb. 29
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments
Baseball tournament
MARCH
March 1
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
March 6
Twin Town Concert Series: Hall Sisters, 7:30 p.m. at Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS
March 8
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
March 14
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Wahpeton Community Center
March 15
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (last day)
March 23
Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center
