JANUARY Jan. 22
Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Jan. 24
Three Rivers Gymnastics Chili Contest Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m. at Wahpeton Community Center. $10 tickets at the door.
Jan. 25Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Jan. 26NDSU Extension’s Family Fun and Fitness, 2-5 p.m. at Faith Church, Wahpeton. Registration required, visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/richlandcountyextension/4h-and-youth or call 701-642-7793.
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Jan. 27North Dakota Community Forestry Conference, Fargo.
Jan. 28North Dakota Community Forestry Conference, Fargo.
FEBRUARY Feb. 1
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Special Olympics
Boys Basketball Tournament at Wahpeton Schools
Headwaters Lions Club Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, at Wahpeton Community Center. Tickets $7 in advance, $8 at the door; children ages 6-10, $6, children 5 and younger eat free.
St. Mary’s Steak and Wine dinner, dance and benefit auction. Mass, 5 p.m., Dinner 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 2Super Bowl Sunday
Boy Scout Troop346 Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Free-will offering.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 3Women’s Volleyball
Feb. 5Monthly arts council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery
Feb. 7Grades 6-7-8 Dance
Free Swimming 7-9 p.m. at NDSCS indoor pool
Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser at Mooreton
Feb. 8Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. at Breckenridge High School Gym. For ticket locations, call Valley Christian Church, 218-643-3579
Feb. 9Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 11MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton
Feb. 15Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Wahpeton Community Center
Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.
Feb. 16
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 17
President’s Day
Feb. 20
Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.
Feb. 22
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Lady Huskies basketball tournament
Feb. 23
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 25
MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton
