JANUARY Jan. 22

Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Jan. 24

Three Rivers Gymnastics Chili Contest Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m. at Wahpeton Community Center. $10 tickets at the door.

Jan. 25Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Jan. 26NDSU Extension’s Family Fun and Fitness, 2-5 p.m. at Faith Church, Wahpeton. Registration required, visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/richlandcountyextension/4h-and-youth or call 701-642-7793.

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Jan. 27North Dakota Community Forestry Conference, Fargo.

Jan. 28North Dakota Community Forestry Conference, Fargo.

FEBRUARY Feb. 1

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

Boys Basketball Tournament at Wahpeton Schools

Headwaters Lions Club Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, at Wahpeton Community Center. Tickets $7 in advance, $8 at the door; children ages 6-10, $6, children 5 and younger eat free.

St. Mary’s Steak and Wine dinner, dance and benefit auction. Mass, 5 p.m., Dinner 5-8 p.m.

Feb. 2Super Bowl Sunday

Boy Scout Troop346 Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Free-will offering.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Feb. 3Women’s Volleyball

Feb. 5Monthly arts council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery

Feb. 7Grades 6-7-8 Dance

Free Swimming 7-9 p.m. at NDSCS indoor pool

Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser at Mooreton

Feb. 8Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. at Breckenridge High School Gym. For ticket locations, call Valley Christian Church, 218-643-3579

Feb. 9Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 11MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 15Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Wahpeton Community Center

Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 16

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 17

President’s Day

Feb. 20

Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.

Feb. 22

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Lady Huskies basketball tournament

Feb. 23

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 25

MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

