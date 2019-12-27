DECEMBER
Dec. 27
SNL Trivia Night at The Wilkin Drink and Eatery, 21 and over, starts at 9:30 p.m.
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 28
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 29
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Chili Cookoff Fundraiser, hosted by Catholic Daughters Court St. Cabrini #1466, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at OLV Church in Fergus Falls.
Dec. 30
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve celebration at City Brew Hall, Wahpeton, dinner from 5-9 p.m.
Roaring 20’s theme New Year’s Eve celebration at Firehouse Pub, Wahpeton, starts at 8 p.m., 21 and over
British New Year’s Eve at Breckenridge Family Community Center, family friendly, 3:30-7 p.m.
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
For January events, see Calendar on page A12.
