FEBRUARY Feb. 7

Grades 6-7-8 Dance

Tote Bag Class will be at 4:30 on Friday, February 7 in the Gallery Classroom. Instructed by Rachel Kercher, this class if for all ages and is perfect for the whole family! Paint your own reusable tote bag that you will get to take home. All supplies provided. Cost is $5 per student or $10 for a family of up to 4. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required; contact Red Door to register!

Free Swimming 7-9 p.m. at NDSCS indoor pool

Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser at Mooreton

Feb. 8Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. at Breckenridge High School Gym. For ticket locations, call Valley Christian Church, 218-643-3579

Feb. 9Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 11MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 15Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 16Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 17President’s Day

Feb. 20Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.

Feb. 22Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Lady Huskies basketball tournament

Feb. 23Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 24Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center

Feb. 25MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 29Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments

Baseball tournament

