FEBRUARY Feb. 7
Grades 6-7-8 Dance
Tote Bag Class will be at 4:30 on Friday, February 7 in the Gallery Classroom. Instructed by Rachel Kercher, this class if for all ages and is perfect for the whole family! Paint your own reusable tote bag that you will get to take home. All supplies provided. Cost is $5 per student or $10 for a family of up to 4. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required; contact Red Door to register!
Free Swimming 7-9 p.m. at NDSCS indoor pool
Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser at Mooreton
Feb. 8Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. at Breckenridge High School Gym. For ticket locations, call Valley Christian Church, 218-643-3579
Feb. 9Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 11MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton
Feb. 15Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.
Feb. 16Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 17President’s Day
Feb. 20Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.
Feb. 22Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Lady Huskies basketball tournament
Feb. 23Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Indoor archery
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Feb. 24Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center
Feb. 25MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton
Feb. 29Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments
Baseball tournament
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.