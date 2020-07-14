July 14

Special Olympics Bocce Starts, 5 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.

July 15

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.

Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.

July 16

Jr. Wildlife / African Conservation, 6-7 p.m., Chahinkapa Zoo.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

July 17

Men’s Softball Tournament, 6 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.

July 18

Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.

July 22

Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Location TBD.

Kroshus & Krew Concert/Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.

July 29

Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.

July 30-31

ND Cal Ripken 12-Year-Old State Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.

All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments