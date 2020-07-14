July 14
Special Olympics Bocce Starts, 5 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.
July 15
Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.
Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.
July 16
Jr. Wildlife / African Conservation, 6-7 p.m., Chahinkapa Zoo.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
July 17
Men’s Softball Tournament, 6 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.
July 18
Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.
July 22
Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Location TBD.
Kroshus & Krew Concert/Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.
July 29
Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.
July 30-31
ND Cal Ripken 12-Year-Old State Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.
All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.
