JULY
July 28
Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD
July 29
Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.
Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD
July 30
Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD
July 30-31
ND Cal Ripken 12-Year-Old State Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.
July 31
Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD
All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.
AUGUST
Aug. 1
ND Cal Ripken 12 Year-Old State Baseball Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.
Wahpeton baseball at Class A Region tournament, Fargo, TBD
Aug. 2
ND Cal Ripken 12 Year-Old State Baseball Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.
Aug. 4
Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD
Aug. 5
Memories / Music in the Park, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.
Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD
Aug. 6
Music Festival, 10 AM – Midnight, Town Center Square, Welles Memorial Park, Airport Park, Minnesota Avenue and Football Field.
Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD
Aug. 7
Music Festival, 10 AM – 11 PM, Town Center Square, Breckenridge Arch, Minnesota Avenue and Dakota Avenue / 4th Street North Block.
Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD
Aug. 8
Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD
Aug. 10
Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 PM, Breckenridge Library.
ND Hunter Education Classes Start, 6:30-9 PM, Optimists Shelter.
Aug. 12
Community Band Concert, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.
Aug. 19
Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 PM, Community Center.
Loran Hudson and the Tree C’s / Music in the Park, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.
Wahpeton-Breckenridge 6th Grade Football Handout, 4 PM, Wahpeton Community Center.
Aug. 20
Jr. Wildlife / Wilderness Survival, 6-7 PM, Kidder Recreation Area.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 PM, Wahpeton Community Center.
Wahpeton-Breckenridge 5th Grade Football Handout, 4 PM, Wahpeton Community Center.
Aug. 24
Wahpeton-Breckenridge 5th Grade Football Starts, 5 PM, Chahinkapa Park Fields.
Aug. 26
Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 AM, Community Center.
Kroshus & Krew Concert / Music in the Park, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.
Aug. 27
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club Awards Banquet, 6 PM, Hughes Shelter.
Aug. 29
Fargo Marathon.
All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.