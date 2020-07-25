JULY

July 28

Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD

July 29

Music in the Park, 7:30 p.m., Band Shelter.

Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD

July 30

Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD

July 30-31

ND Cal Ripken 12-Year-Old State Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.

July 31

Wahpeton baseball at Class A East Region tournament, Fargo, TBD

All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.

AUGUST

Aug. 1

ND Cal Ripken 12 Year-Old State Baseball Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.

Wahpeton baseball at Class A Region tournament, Fargo, TBD

Aug. 2

ND Cal Ripken 12 Year-Old State Baseball Tournament, Chahinkapa Park.

Aug. 4

Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD

Aug. 5

Memories / Music in the Park, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.

Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD

Aug. 6

Music Festival, 10 AM – Midnight, Town Center Square, Welles Memorial Park, Airport Park, Minnesota Avenue and Football Field.

Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD

Aug. 7

Music Festival, 10 AM – 11 PM, Town Center Square, Breckenridge Arch, Minnesota Avenue and Dakota Avenue / 4th Street North Block.

Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD

Aug. 8

Wahpeton baseball at Class A State tournament, Valley City, TBD

Aug. 10

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 PM, Breckenridge Library.

ND Hunter Education Classes Start, 6:30-9 PM, Optimists Shelter.

Aug. 12

Community Band Concert, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.

Aug. 19

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 PM, Community Center.

Loran Hudson and the Tree C’s / Music in the Park, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.

Wahpeton-Breckenridge 6th Grade Football Handout, 4 PM, Wahpeton Community Center.

Aug. 20

Jr. Wildlife / Wilderness Survival, 6-7 PM, Kidder Recreation Area.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 PM, Wahpeton Community Center.

Wahpeton-Breckenridge 5th Grade Football Handout, 4 PM, Wahpeton Community Center.

Aug. 24

Wahpeton-Breckenridge 5th Grade Football Starts, 5 PM, Chahinkapa Park Fields.

Aug. 26

Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 AM, Community Center.

Kroshus & Krew Concert / Music in the Park, 7:30 PM, Band Shelter.

Aug. 27

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club Awards Banquet, 6 PM, Hughes Shelter.

Aug. 29

Fargo Marathon.

All activities are contingent on COVID-19 regulations that may arise.

