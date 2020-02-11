FEBRUARY

Feb. 11

MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 15

Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 16

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 17

President’s Day

Feb. 20

Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.

Feb. 22

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Lady Huskies basketball tournament

Feb. 23

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 24

Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center

Feb. 25

MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 29

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments

Baseball tournament

MARCH

March 1

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

March 6

Twin Town Concert Series: Hall Sisters, 7:30 p.m. at Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS

March 8

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

March 14

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Wahpeton Community Center

March 15

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (last day)

March 23

Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center

