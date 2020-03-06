MARCH
March 6
Twin Town Concert Series – Hall Sisters, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.
March 8
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
March 9
American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20, meets at the Vet’s Club at 8 p.m.
March 14
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Wahpeton Community Center
March 15
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (last day)
Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Rosholt Area Thresherman’s Pancake Breakfast, 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Rosholt Community Center, Rosholt, S.D. Free-will offering.
March 17
Wahpeton Special Olympics Track-Field Starts, 5-6 p.m., Middle School Hallways.
March 18
Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.
March 19
Junior Wildlife Club Bird Nest Box Project, 6-7 p.m., Comstock Construction.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Wahpeton Special Olympics Bocce Starts, 5-6 p.m., Zimmerman Elementary School.
March 21
Huskie Youth Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.
Wahpeton Buffalo Club Fund-Raiser, Wahpeton Vet’s Club.
March 22
Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
March 23
Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center
North Dakota Hunter Education Classes Start, 6:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter.
March 25
Tri-State Safety Association Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
March 29
Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
March 31
Todd Green School Concerts, 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wahpeton High School Auditorium.
