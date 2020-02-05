FEBRUARY

Feb. 5

Abstract/Impressionistic Art Exhibition will run from Feb. 5 – April 4. The reception will be Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.. This is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC thanks to member support!

Monthly arts council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery

Feb. 7

Grades 6-7-8 Dance

Tote Bag Class will be at 4:30 on Friday, February 7 in the Gallery Classroom. Instructed by Rachel Kercher, this class if for all ages and is perfect for the whole family! Paint your own reusable tote bag that you will get to take home. All supplies provided. Cost is $5 per student or $10 for a family of up to 4. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required; contact Red Door to register!

Free Swimming 7-9 p.m. at NDSCS indoor pool

Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser at Mooreton

Feb. 8

Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m. at Breckenridge High School Gym. For ticket locations, call Valley Christian Church, 218-643-3579

Feb. 9

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 11

MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 15

Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 16

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 17

President’s Day

Feb. 20

Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies night out event benefitting Someplace Safe, doors open at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School gymnasium. Designer handbags, silent auction, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts, cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.

Feb. 22

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Lady Huskies basketball tournament

Feb. 23

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Indoor archery

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Feb. 24

Campbell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Campbell Community Center

Feb. 25

MOMS of Wahpeton, brunch, speaker and craft, 9-11 a.m. at Faith Church in Wahpeton

Feb. 29

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments

Baseball tournament

