FEBRUARY

Feb. 29

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments at Wahpeton Schools

Wahpeton Baseball tournament, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center

MARCH

March 1

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

March 4

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.

March 6

Twin Town Concert Series – Hall Sisters, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.

March 8

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Tags

Load comments