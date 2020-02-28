FEBRUARY
Feb. 29
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments at Wahpeton Schools
Wahpeton Baseball tournament, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center
MARCH
March 1
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
March 4
Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.
March 6
Twin Town Concert Series – Hall Sisters, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.
March 8
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
