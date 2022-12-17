Coming-of-age stories always top the list

As a writer, you would think I’d always be up to date on the latest literary trends and recently released books; you would also be wrong. I spent the year reading for myself and choosing whatever sparks joy, rather than picking up the newest shiniest books. So I’m still writing this list, but only one book was released in 2022.
Each of these books filled me with indescribable emotion and thought. From the slick verses Franny Choi is known for in their poetry or the impeccable research that Madeline Miller conducted to write a piece of fiction like “The Song of Achilles.”
It’s nearly impossible to talk about literature without giving some form of spoiler away, so here’s your warning now if you’d like to skip to a new page.
“The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller
There aren’t enough words in the English dictionary to describe my feelings about this book. Released in 2011, I kick myself every time I think about how long it took me to discover this story. I didn’t finish it as quickly as other books on this list, but that’s a good thing. It allowed me to savor every single feeling it thrust into my open mind. Watching Achilles and his companion Patroclus move through their years together through all their trials and tribulations, melted my heart. Seeing the two form an inseparable friendship which turned into the bond of love had me in tears at every step.
I felt the pain Patroclus felt when he wasn’t with Achilles, and in a similar fashion, it was as if I’d been stabbed through the heart when he found out Achilles had been killed.
Through every single thing I love about this book, the part that made me flood my entire apartment with tears was on the last page. When Thetis, Achilles’ Nereid mother, etched Patroclus’ name on the same monument Achilles resided in, and they were able to reunite in the afterlife, I wished more than anything I was living in ancient Greece and part of this immense story of love and lore.
“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong
Wow, that’s going to be nearly impossible to follow, however, Ocean Vuong released this novel in 2016 which reflects upon his own life. In his own poetic style, Vuong manages to reach into his past and pull out every single flawless detail. That’s not to say his memories and experiences were flawless, but the way he was able to write about it was near-perfect.
Again with the crying, I bawled my eyes out at least three times while reading this (which obviously means it was amazing). When Vuong describes his first love, it’s almost visceral. Then when he goes on to talk about how his first love died of an overdose, like many of his friends, it’s sweet — literally. He thinks of the green apple Jolly Rancher he found and uses that to remember this love.
Books like this need to continuously be written because their impact on the diverse communities in our country are more than important.
“The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On,” by Franny Choi
Franny Choi is most often known for her slam poetry read aloud. Its quick phrases and powerful metaphors slam each word into the chest of a listener. This book of poetry takes a more somber approach, but that power was still there. Each time I would read a poem I’d do it once in my head and then aloud afterwards. Unlike other literary works, poetry is often shorter and allows readers to wrap themselves around each syllable.
The poem, titled after the book, “The World Keeps Ending and the World Goes On” truly encapsulates an indescribable feeling. Should we be sad about each apocalypse they write about or glad they’ve passed and the world has moved on? These questions along with many others make this one of my favorite books of the year (and yes, this one was released in 2020).
“The Rise of Kyoshi,” by F.C. Yee
As someone who is barely in his 20s, it’s hard to find books that bring as much nostalgia as “The Rise of Kyoshi,” did for me. I remember when “Avatar: The Last Airbender” came out in 2005 and I watched it aired. I think of all the joy the entire series brought me throughout the years. I didn’t even know this was a book until earlier this year, so when I found out I purchased it instantly and finished reading it within the span of two days.
While it benefitted from the nostalgia, this story stood on its own as an enjoyable piece of literature. I might be biased because coming-of-age stories are my favorite, but watching a downtrodden Avatar grow as a bender and as a person through the pages was impeccable. Also, love between Kyoshi and her companions sparked joy.
“The Deep,” by Rivers Solomon
This book was a quick, yet impactful read. It added a major piece of literature to the Afro-Futurism genre. Rivers Solomon explores an underwater society built by the descendants of pregnant slaves who were thrown overboard from slave ships. While I may have finished reading sooner than I would have liked, it took me a few days to digest the material and think deeply about it. If you’re interested in science fiction mixed with history then this is well worth the read.
Maybe next year I will try and keep my list secluded to books released in 2023, but I make no promises. Good literature is always good, regardless of when it was released.
