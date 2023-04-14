Coming out for a cause

Nick Dossenko, foreground left, gets a filled sandbag in place as Devin Wichael, Wahpeton Public Works, supervises Dossenko and his fellow North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats football players. A filling event took place Wednesday in anticipation of spring flooding.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science football players and Circle of Nations students came out for a cause Wednesday, April 12 in Wahpeton.

The youth filled and stacked sandbags outside the Wahpeton Senior Center. Wahpeton Mayor and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht supervised an event in preparation of anticipated spring flooding.

Dawson Hageman sets down a bag as Spencer Egeman and Drew Boxwell, not pictured, wait for their next bags. Residents can call City Hall at 701-642-8448 to receive their own sandbags.
In addition to NDSCS football players, pictured, the sandbag event featured participation from Circle of Nations students. Leaders like Wahpeton Mayor and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht are proud of the support from so many residents.


