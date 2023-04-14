Coming out for a cause

Nick Dossenko, foreground left, gets a filled sandbag in place as Devin Wichael, Wahpeton Public Works, supervises Dossenko and his fellow North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats football players. A filling event took place Wednesday in anticipation of spring flooding.
In addition to NDSCS football players, pictured, the sandbag event featured participation from Circle of Nations students. Leaders like Wahpeton Mayor and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht are proud of the support from so many residents.
North Dakota State College of Science football players and Circle of Nations students came out for a cause Wednesday, April 12 in Wahpeton.
The youth filled and stacked sandbags outside the Wahpeton Senior Center. Wahpeton Mayor and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht supervised an event in preparation of anticipated spring flooding.
“This week, we’ve had a nice, slow melt going,” Lambrecht said. “It’s going to slow down a bit with this weekend’s freezing temperatures, but pick back up next week. It looks like the rain’s going to stay away from us, staying to the north. We just want to be prepared and ready.”
As of Friday, April 14, the Twin Towns Area was forecast to experience a cool and cloudy weekend. The wider Southern Red River Valley was still under a river flood warning forecast by the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“Moderate flooding is forecast (at the) Red River of the North at Wahpeton from Friday afternoon until further notice,” NWS stated.
Flood levels are reached at 11 feet. According to NWS, the Red River had reached 9.2 feet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The river is forecast to reach 14.4 feet over the weekend.
Daily News will continue to monitor water levels. Lambrecht, meanwhile, urges Wahpeton residents to utilize available resources.
“Sandbags are available by calling 701-642-8448,” he said.
National Guard and city of Wahpeton trucks were filled with the sandbags, Lambrecht said. The volunteers received food and beverages from the American Red Cross.
Chris Schenk is a disaster program manager with the Red Cross. He oversees eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Schenk was on hand Wednesday with volunteer Paul Henke.
“It’s good to see the community come out and prep for the flooding that’s coming,” Schenk said. “The Red Cross is here to help in the immediate aftermath of disasters and also here to help people with their long-term recovery. We aid in important matters like sheltering, feeding and cleanup. We’re ready and willing to help in this upcoming flood season.”
Dennis Miranowski, Wahpeton’s public works director, thanked the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services for lending the sandbagging machine.
“We’re just getting started here now,” Miranowski said shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. “It’s probably going to take us up until 7 p.m. to get everything done. We’re going to get out about 1,000 sandbags.”
The sandbag event was not expected to use all of the sand on hand. Miranowski explained that sand would be left and bags provided for residents who want to do their own filling and flood preparations.
“When they’re done with them, they can bring them back here again,” Miranowski said.