Serving sloppy Joes on a sunny St. Patrick’s Day, Wahpeton High School students held a Thursday, March 17 fundraiser for their beloved “Dawg Den.”
Located within Wahpeton High School, home of the Huskies, the Dawg Den is a place where students can receive food, hygiene items and school supplies. The Dawg Den has also given out items including quilts from the Bethel Quilting Ministry, which also collected mittens and hats during the winter season.
“We’re raising money so the Dawg Den can provide basic essentials for students who maybe can’t afford their necessities,” said Abby Boelke, a high school senior and one of the six students who kept busy serving visitors. “Mrs. Mahrer and Mrs. Gilsrud like to put together this stuff and all of us at Sources of Strength just want to help out.”
Kristi Mahrer, Wahpeton High School’s instructional coach for grades 6-12, recalled how the Dawg Den was formed approximately four years ago by her mi Time students as a Day of Caring project.
“We started out with just a fundraiser and then we went out to purchase hygiene items and easy to make breakfast and lunch items for our students,” Mahrer said. “We felt there was a need. The Backpack Program doesn’t go all the way through the high school, so we wanted to be able to help our students when they need us.”
Partnerships with organizations including Wahpeton High School’s counseling office began. Mahrer said students in need of the Dawg Den can now reach out to counselors or online anonymously.
“We just find a way to help them out,” she said.
While Mahrer is associated with the Dawg Den, Jessica Gilsrud is associated with Sources of Strength. Gilsrud is a high school counselor.
“We’re partnering together,” Mahrer said. “The Sources of Strength members are hosting this fundraiser for the Dawg Den to support their peers.”
There are no limits as to who can receive from the Dawg Den, Gilsrud said. It can be a student who forgot to eat breakfast to a student who is facing food insecurity.
“Personal hygiene items are some of the most common items that are given to women,” Gilsrud said. “We also have school supplies. When I have new students, we can give them items that they can use in the classroom right away.”
Youth in Wahpeton Public Schools are reminded that there people who care about them, more than the youth realize, Gilsrud said.
“These donations are coming from all over,” she said. “It’s really about saying that ‘You guys are cared about.’”
Sources of Strength is expected to hold a car wash fundraiser this May as an alternative to the traditional fun run. The school organization is known for its efforts in eliminating stigma surrounding youth mental health and helping to prevent suicide.
“I think having strong support at home, from peers and their parents and from the community is important. I think these type of events are a good way to reach out and make new friends,” Boelke said.
To learn more about the Dawg Den, contact Gilsrud at Wahpeton High School by calling 701-642-2604 or visiting 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
