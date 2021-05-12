Coming Soon: Breckenridge Dog Park opening June 9

The event
The Breckenridge Dog Park will have its grand opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. The public is invited and so are their dogs.
The background
The Breckenridge, Minnesota, Active Living Committee voted unanimously to build a dog park by the Family Community Center on Oct. 14, 2020. The idea for a dog park is over five years in the making, Lori Gefre, city billing clerk and committee member, previously said. Area doctors Lucy and Vartan Malkasian donated $30,000 to the project and donations totaled over $35,000. Gefre unveiled the park’s signage at the April 15 meeting, which includes the name and rules of the park. The park would be closed from 11 p.m.-5:30 a.m. each day. A new blue wave eight-bike rack donated by PartnerSHIP 4 Health will also be unveiled at the June 9 morning celebration.
If you go
WHEN: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9
WHERE: In front of the Family Community Center at Veterans Memorial Park in Breckenridge, located at 502 Beede Ave.
MORE INFO: Call Breckenridge City Hall at (218) 643-1431
Care to know more about something? Send your idea to: EMAIL editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.