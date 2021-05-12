Coming Soon: Breckenridge Dog Park opening June 9
The event

The Breckenridge Dog Park will have its grand opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. The public is invited and so are their dogs.

The background

The Breckenridge, Minnesota, Active Living Committee voted unanimously to build a dog park by the Family Community Center on Oct. 14, 2020. The idea for a dog park is over five years in the making, Lori Gefre, city billing clerk and committee member, previously said. Area doctors Lucy and Vartan Malkasian donated $30,000 to the project and donations totaled over $35,000. Gefre unveiled the park’s signage at the April 15 meeting, which includes the name and rules of the park. The park would be closed from 11 p.m.-5:30 a.m. each day. A new blue wave eight-bike rack donated by PartnerSHIP 4 Health will also be unveiled at the June 9 morning celebration.

If you go

WHEN: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9

WHERE: In front of the Family Community Center at Veterans Memorial Park in Breckenridge, located at 502 Beede Ave.

MORE INFO: Call Breckenridge City Hall at (218) 643-1431

