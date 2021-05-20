Coming Soon: Second community engagement meeting May 23

The event
Breckenridge School District will be hosting its second community engagement meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Breckenridge High School Gym. All community members, staff, students and parents are encouraged to attend the meeting, regardless of if they attended the first meeting, held in March. The focus of the second meeting will be to review and discuss the results of the data collected from the first meeting, hear assessment information and possible options for our district facilities and hear feedback from attendees on the options presented, Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
“It is important to hear your hopes and dreams for the future of our school and our community. I know how precious time is to all of us, but I ask that you please consider joining in this important time of learning about the facts and sharing of your opinions,” Cordes wrote.
The background
The district is hosting a total of three community engagement meetings to discuss the renewal of the operating levy and the facilities needs of the district. The current operating levy expires December 2022, and a special election will be held with the General Election in November this year to see if the levy is renewed. If it is not, the district has time to determine areas they can cut back on or how they could go a different direction before its expiration, Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
The first meeting asked attendees to gather in groups and answer questions about the district. The question that prompted the most responses from attendees was “Do you believe the Breckenridge Public Schools face challenges? What are they? How would you fix them?” and 38 percent of responses to the question emphasized the need to upgrade or build a new facility, Daily News previously reported.
If you go
WHEN: 6-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23
WHERE: Breckenridge High School Gym
MORE INFO: Any questions can be directed to 218-643-6822.
Care to know more about something? Send your idea to: EMAIL editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.