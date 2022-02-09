Coming up: 2022 Headwaters Day on the horizon

The Breckenridge Active Living Committee is already planning the 2022 Headwaters Day annual event. During a Wednesday, Feb. 9 meeting, the group discussed activities, contacts and even the route of the historical Breckenridge event.
When
Sept. 10, 2022
Where
Downtown Breckenridge, Minnesota, ending at Welles Park
What’s the status
Breckenridge Active Living Committee member Lori Gefre, also the city billing clerk, puts together the Breckenridge Public Utilities newsletter each month. She will include information and calls for vendors in the March newsletter. The active living committee also discussed that it would be prudent to reach out to groups early and individually in order to increase vendor participation and the number of volunteers. Breckenridge Police Chief Kriss Karlgaard also discussed a change in the parade route to alleviate traffic congestion and increase public safety on the day of the event. Ultimately, the parade needs to end at Welles Park, Breckenridge, where the day’s activities will take place. This year, the active living committee hopes to see more entertainment, food vendors and music. Entertainment ideas include fire truck and horse rides, a rock wall, inflatable games, a demonstration by Greenquist Academy, bingo and face painting. Food vendors could include Ole and Lena’s Pizza, Favorites Deli and other local groups. Music could include a DJ, local band or dance show.
